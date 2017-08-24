Seattle star steps into new genre with ‘August: Osage County’ performance in Olympia

“August: Osage County,” in its opening weekend at Harlequin Productions, stars an actress whose voice has been heard by millions of people, an actress whose popularity is such that people have lined up for hours for her autograph, an actress who is arguably at the very top of her field.
That actress is Seattle’s Ellen McLain, who plays “Osage’s” Violet, the tragic and terrifying matriarch of the play’s dysfunctional Oklahoma family.
If you haven’t heard of McLain, there’s a reason: She’s become internationally known for her her work in video games, particularly the phenomenally popular Portal series, in which she plays the villainous operating system GLaDOS.
McLain’s fame is such that she’s cheered by crowds and mobbed by autograph seekers at the game conventions she attends all over the United States and around the world with her husband, John Patrick Lowrie, who is also well known for his video game voice work.
Told that she’s living the life of a movie star, McLain, 64, laughed with delight. “I’m a video-game star,” she said.
Her career also has included opera, which she studied at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston; musical theater; films (she voiced a robot in 2012’s “Pacific Rim”); and straight plays.
“August,” she said, was a rare opportunity. Tracy Letts’ play, which won the Pulitzer Prize in 2008, is a family drama writ large, with three generations of trials and traumas — abuse, addiction, adultery, and alcoholism.
“It’s a saga of Americana and dysfunction,” she said. “Tracy Letts wrote a truly great play.”
And the role of Violet, whose woes include cancer and a vanished husband, is larger than life, too.
“She’s such a powerhouse,” said director Aaron Lamb of Seattle. “It’s a huge part. If you’re an actor of that age, this is a part that’s really on your bucket list.”
If Violet is at the center of the drama, though, the play’s other dozen characters — played by a cast including Jason Haws, Russ Holm and Ann Flannigan — are all fully realized, Lamb and McLain agreed.
“Tracy Letts gives every single character a dramatic arc,” McLain said. “It’s just brilliant writing. I have never read a play where the exposition is so beautifully camouflaged in the story and in the character development.”
She resists the idea that Violet and GLaDOS are simply villains, though critics describe the former a monster and the latter commits murderly regularly.
“It is a pitfall to think of any character that one plays as an evil character,” McLain said. “In the Portal series of games, I play a passive-aggressive, homicidal computer. Her objective is to test. … If one of her test subjects — whether human or robot — is destroyed, that’s in the benefit of science.”
Of Violet, the actress said: “She is a very difficult person. I think it’s because she had a very difficult childhood. Family dysfunction moves from one generation to another generation unless a lot of very, very hard psychological work is done.
“In her pain, she lashes out at everybody.”
She does see at least one similarity between her best-known role and her current one.
“I think of GLaDOS as a very lonely character,” she said. “If there’s anything in common between GLaDOS and Violet, it is their loneliness.”
‘August: Osage County’
Harlequin Productions presents Tracy Letts’ Pulitzer-winning play about a dysfunctional Midwestern family.
When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, plus Aug. 30-Sept. 2 and Sept. 7-9 and 14-16, with matinees at 2 p.m. Sunday and Sept. 3 and 10
Where: State Theater, 202 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia
Tickets: $34 general admission, $31 for seniors and military, $20 for students and youth; for the Aug. 30 show, pay what you can.
More information: 360-786-0151, harlequinproductions.org
Listen: Hear “August” star Ellen McLain sing the theme song to the video game “Portal,” for which she voiced the operating system GLaDOS, at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pAI6Q_GyFSU.
Comments