Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

Through Sept. 10
Play celebrating female astronomers featured at Olympia Little Theatre
Olympia Little Theatre’s “Silent Sky” depicts the real-life “Harvard computers,” a group of women who were early 20th-century pioneers in astronomy and whose work was credited to their male counterparts for a century. The play runs through Sept. 10 at the theater at 1925 Miller Ave. NE. Showtimes are 7:25 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 1:55 p.m. Sundays. Thursday performances are $11-$13, and weekend shows are $13-$15. Learn more at olympialittletheatre.org
Friday (Sept. 1) — Sunday
Tugboats, tall ships and more at Harbor Days
Olympia Harbor Days celebrates tugboats and the city’s maritime history every Labor Day weekend at Percival Landing. This year the festival features the tall ships Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain as well as offering entertainment, food, and arts and crafts. The centerpiece of the festival are the Vintage Tugboat Races from 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in Budd Inlet. Festival hours are 5-8 p.m. Friday (Sept. 1), 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For a complete schedule of events, go to harbordays.com.
Through Sept. 16
Harlequin Productions’ dark comedy continues at State Theater
Set in modern-day, middle-class Oklahoma, “August: Osage County” shares the revelations of an embattled family in this dark comedy. Presented by Harlequin Productions, the play continues through Sept. 16 with showtimes of 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at the State Theater, 202 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Tickets are $34 general admission, $31 senior/military, and $20 student/youth. For more information, go to harlequinproductions.org.
Friday (Sept. 1)
Irish band kicks off Traditions fall concerts
Traditions Café kicks off its fall concert season with Ruaile Buaile, a young four-piece, modern-day group from Offaly in the heart of Ireland. They will play at 7:30 p.m. Friday (Sept. 1) at the cafe at 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. Tickets are $20 general admission, or $15 students/low income. For more information, call 360-705-2819 or go to www.traditionsfairtrade.com.
Friday (Sept. 1)
Professional narrator reads at Olympia Timberland Library
Immerse yourself in a good story at the Monthly Listen Here: A Lunch Break Story Time for Adults. Corey Snow, a professional audio book narrator, will read science fiction classics by James Tiptree Jr. and Lisa Tuttle at 12:10 p.m. Friday (Sept. 1). Bring your lunch and your imagination to Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. Admission is free.
Friday (Sept. 1) — Sept. 24
The fair concert series features music, comedy and more
The opening of the Washington State Fair on Friday brings scones, rides and farm animals, sure, but it also provides weeks of star-studded entertainment with its Concert Series. Kicking off the series Friday night will be Nickelback, with guest Daughtry. Lady Antebellum will perform Saturday. Labor Day will feature the End of Summer Bash, with a free Washington Legends Tribute music event from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. in the Grandstand. For a complete list of concerts, go to thefair.com
Saturday
Dance to support an important cause
You can support suicide prevention and enjoy the sounds of Afro-infusion music by the Mazigazi Band at Dance Party for LivES. Ben Moore’s Restaurant and Pub, 112 Fourth Ave. W., will host the 8:30 p.m. event. There will be raffle prizes, food and drink, with proceeds going to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. A cover charge of $5-$10 is suggested at the door.
Saturdays
Anime film featured in September OFS Kids Club
Olympia Film Society’s Kids Club gets in gear with the feature film “Kiki’s Delivery Service” at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave SE. The anime feature film follows 13-year-old Kiki as she moves to a seaside town with her talking cat, Jiji, to spend a year alone, in accordance with her village's tradition for witches in training. Sponsored by the Olympia Farmers Market, the film is free for kids 12 and younger, with screenings at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Sept. 9, 16 and 30. Go to olympiafilmsociety.org for more information.
