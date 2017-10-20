Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

Sunday
Classic ‘Jungle Book’ story presented by Eugene Ballet
The Eugene Ballet has set the classic Rudyard Kipling tale “The Jungle Book” as a classical ballet that they are bringing to Olympia’s Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. “Mowgli — The Jungle Book Ballet” features professional dancers along with local Ballet Northwest dancers in a spirited and colorful show with fanciful costumes, masks and sets. The show is 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $23, $27 and $33 and are available by phone or online; 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org
Saturday
Brazilian Choro music comes to Traditions Café
Choro das 3 is a family of three sisters and their father with deep Brazilian roots that play Choro music, a form of urban jazz native to Brazil. The trio have performed around the world and will be stopping at Traditions Café, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia, for a 7:30 p.m. Saturday show. Tickets are $20 general admission, $15 for students and those with low income. Call 360-705-2819 for more information.
Saturday
No, it’s not ‘Hamilton.’ But it is Jefferson.
Support Friendly Water for the World by attending the one-man show “Thomas Jefferson: The Crucible of Our Democracy” at 7 p.m. Saturday evening at Tumwater High School, 700 Israel Road. Tumwater. The show is presented by award-winning humanist scholar Clay Jenkinson, who has presented at the White House on many occasions and is a recipient of the National Humanities Medal. He also hosts the NPR program “The Thomas Jefferson Hour.” Tickets are $30 for adults, $20 for students and are available at friendlywater.net/events.
Saturday
Danny O’Keefe sings the blues to benefit Learning Seed Foundation
Learning Seed Foundation — which provides college scholarships to low-income students — will be the beneficiary when Danny O’Keefe, along with Terry and Jerry Holder, take the stage Saturday at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. Best known for “Good Time Charlie’s Got the Blues,” O’Keefe, a Vashon Island resident, has been a singer/songwriter for more than 40 years. The music starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $25 general admission, $20 for Olympia Film Society members and students. Go to olympiafilmsociety.org to find out more.
Friday (Oct. 20) — Nov. 12
‘Young Frankenstein’ comes to Triad Theater in Yelm
From the mind of legendary filmmaker and comedian Mel Brooks, “Young Frankenstein the Musical” comes to the stage in Yelm, thanks to Standing Room Only productions. The seasonal comedy opens Friday at the Triad Theater, 102 E. Yelm Ave., and will show at 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 12. Tickets are $25 general admission, $20 military, seniors and students, and $17 per person for groups. Get your tickets at srotheater.org
Through Oct. 28
Continuing local theater productions take on Shakespeare, Dr. Seuss and Elvis
Olympia Little Theater is telling the story Elvis Presley from the perspective of the women who loved him with their production of “All the King’s Women.” The play finishes its run this weekend with showtimes of 7:25 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1:55 p.m. Sunday at the theater at 1925 Miller Ave. NE. Tickets are $11-$15 and are available at olympialittletheatre.org.
Shakespeare’s romantic comedy “Cymbeline” continues at Harlequin Productions’ State Theater, 202 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 28. Tickets are $20-$34, although $15 rush tickets are available at the box office 30 minutes before curtain. Go to harlequinproductions.org for more information.
Olympia Family Theater’s “Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat” is in its final weekend with showtimes of 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the theater at 612 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Tickets are $13-$19 and available online at olyft.org/tickets.
Through Oct. 29
Popular board game “Clue” comes to life on stage
The Evergreen Playhouse is inviting its audience to solve the mystery in “Clue: The Musical,” which brings the popular board game to life on the stage. The play is filled with comic antics, witty lyrics and music. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 29. Tickets are $12 general admission, $10 for students and seniors. The theater is at 226 W. Center St. in Centralia. Go to evergreenplayhouse.com or call 360-736-8628 for more information.
