What’s Happening for Oct. 18

Wednesday
Immigration talk: Charo Garcia de Portaro will share her story of immigration and talk about her work with CIELO, Integral Latino Educational Center of Olympia, from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. at Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. Free. Information: 360-352-0595.
Candidates forum: Gateway Rotary will host six local candidate forums at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at O’Blarney’s Irish Pub, 4411 Martin Way E. This week’s forum will feature Port of Olympia commissioner candidates E.J. Zita and Gigi McClure.
Thursday
Lecture series: Hear the lecture “U.S. Mexican Relations in the Age of Trump” by Vanessa Freije of the University of Washington Henry M. Jackson School of International Studies at 7:30 p.m. at South Puget Sound Community College Lacey campus, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE, Lacey. Free and open to the public. Sponsored by the Olympia World Affairs Council. Information: www.olympiawac.org
Candidates forum: Hear candidates for Olympia City Council at a forum at 6 p.m.(Oct. 19) at the Tugboat Annies, 2100 West Bay Drive NW, Olympia. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Sponsored by West Olympia Business Association (WOBA) and the Thurston County Chamber of Commerce.
Conflict resolution: Learn how to prevent and resolve workplace conflict during a breakfast workshop from 7:15 to 9 a.m. at Lacey Community Center, 6729 Pacific Ave. SE. Cost is $30. Seats are limited. Information: tinyurl.com/yb84o74l.
Film discussion: Watch and then discuss the film “Loving” from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation sanctuary, 2315 Division St. NW, Olympia. Free refreshments and parking. Sponsored by the Black Alliance of Thurston County, Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation and The United Churches of Olympia.
History talk: Hear an illustrated history talk by retired teacher Dave Shipley who has put together a driving tour of Thurston County historic sites. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. at the historic Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place, Tumwater. Free, but donations are accepted. Information, go to olytumfoundation.org or call 360-786- 8117.
Parenting workshop: Learn how to understand anger during a workshop presented by Candyce Bollinger from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. Free. Information: 360-352-0595 or TRL.org.
Storytelling workshop: Learn the basics of delivering a live storytelling performance during a workshop with Elizabeth Lord from 6 to 9 p.m. at Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. This program is for adults and registration is required. Information: 360-491-3860.
Friday
Donate blood: American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. at Red Wind Casino, 12819 Yelm Highway SE. For more information, go to redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).
Food event: Taste local foods, craft beer, wine, spirits and nonalcoholic beverages, enjoy music and learn about the local food movement during South Sound Food System Network’s Local Flavors Tasting Salon, 6 to 9 p.m., at South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Road SW., Olympia. Tickets are $40-$50. Information: www.ssfoodsystemnetwork.org.
Saturday
Concert fundraiser: Singer-songwriter Danny O'Keefe, author of the hit song, “Good Time Charlie’s Got the Blues,” will be at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia, at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds support the Learning Seed Foundation Scholarship Fund, a component fund of The Community Foundation of South Puget Sound. Cost is $25.
Neighborhood training: Hear national speaker John Campbell talk about strategies to strengthen neighborhoods and tackle chronic nuisances during a free training event from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Olympia City Hall, 601 Fourth Ave. E. Hosted by the Olympia Police Department. RSVP by contacting Amy Stull at astull@ci.olympia.wa.us or 360-753-8049. Information: www.olympiawa.gov/policenews.
Faith celebration: Thurston County Bahá’í Faith will hold “The Light of Unity Festival”, at 7 p.m. at at the Kenneth J. Minnaert Center for the Arts at South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Road SW. The event will feature music, dance and inspiring words. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Open to the public. Information: thurstoncountybahai.org.
Food Summit: Hear about food and its connection to social issues, health, politics and the environment during South Sound Food System Network’s food summit at South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Road SW., Olympia. Cost is $50-$60. Information: www.ssfoodsystemnetwork.org
