What’s Happening for Oct. 20

Friday
Donate blood: American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. at Red Wind Casino, 12819 Yelm Highway SE. For more information, go to redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).
Food event: Taste local foods, craft beer, wine, spirits and nonalcoholic beverages, enjoy music and learn about the local food movement during South Sound Food System Network’s Local Flavors Tasting Salon, 6 to 9 p.m., at South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Road SW., Olympia. Tickets are $40-$50. Information: www.ssfoodsystemnetwork.org.
Haunted School: Avanti High School, 1113 Legion Way SE, Olympia, is holding its annual Haunted School from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Admission is $7.
Saturday
Concert fundraiser: Singer-songwriter Danny O’Keefe, author of the hit song, “Good Time Charlie’s Got the Blues,” will be at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia, at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds support the Learning Seed Foundation Scholarship Fund, a component fund of The Community Foundation of South Puget Sound. Cost is $25.
Neighborhood training: Hear national speaker John Campbell talk about strategies to strengthen neighborhoods and tackle chronic nuisances during a free training event from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Olympia City Hall, 601 Fourth Ave. E. Hosted by the Olympia Police Department. RSVP by contacting Amy Stull at astull@ci.olympia.wa.us or 360-753-8049. Information: www.olympiawa.gov/policenews.
Faith celebration: Thurston County Bahá’í Faith will hold “The Light of Unity Festival”, at 7 p.m. at at the Kenneth J. Minnaert Center for the Arts at South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Road SW. The event will feature music, dance and inspiring words. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Open to the public. Information: thurstoncountybahai.org.
Food Summit: Hear about food and its connection to social issues, health, politics and the environment during South Sound Food System Network’s food summit at South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Road SW., Olympia. Cost is $50-$60. Information: www.ssfoodsystemnetwork.org.
Monday
College and career fair: Attend workshops and find college and career resources for high school students during North Thurston Public Schools’ annual College and Career Fair 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Timberline High School, 6120 Mullen Rd SE, Lacey. Open to the public. For more information, email coordinator Carolyn St. John at cstjohn@nthurston.k12.wa.us.
Tuesday
Career and college fair: The Olympia School District’s Career and College Fair will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at Olympia High School, 1302 North St. SE. Open to the public. For more information, contact Jen Boelts, Olympia High School CTE Career Center Counselor at jboelts@osd.wednet.edu or 360-596-7034.
Wednesday
Author visit: Liz Murray, whose story was the inspiration for Lifetime Television’s “Homeless to Harvard,” will speak at 6 p.m. at the Washington Center for Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at ticketsales.washingtoncenter.org. Tickets that include a private reception are $125.
