What’s Happening for Oct. 22

Staff file: New York City native Liz Murray, author of “Breaking Night,” shares her story of growing up in poverty with drug-addicted parents during the Strong, Smart and Bold Luncheon for Girls, Inc., on May 7, 2015, at the St. Luke Ministry Center in Columbus, Georgia. Murray became homeless after her mother's death, and credits a strong mentor, and listening to her inner voice, as the driving forces that led her to return to high school. She later attended Harvard University on a New York Times scholarship. The Lifetime television movie, “Homeless to Harvard,” is based on her biography. Murray will speak on Oct. 25 in Olympia. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com