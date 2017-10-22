What’s Happening for Oct. 22

Monday
College and career fair: Attend workshops and find college and career resources for high school students at North Thurston Public Schools’ annual College and Career Fair 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Timberline High School, 6120 Mullen Road SE, Lacey. Open to the public. For more information, email coordinator Carolyn St. John at cstjohn@nthurston.k12.wa.us.
Tuesday
Career and college fair: The Olympia School District’s Career and College Fair will be 4 to 6 p.m. at Olympia High School, 1302 North St. SE. Open to the public. For more information, contact Olympia High School CTE Career Center counselor Jen Boelts at jboelts@osd.wednet.edu or call 360-596-7034.
Wednesday
Author visit: Liz Murray, whose story was the inspiration for Lifetime Television’s “Homeless to Harvard,” will speak at 6 p.m. at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at ticketsales.washingtoncenter.org. Tickets that include a private reception are $125.
Thursday
Meet the author: Timberland Regional Library presents “Crossing Borders: Reyna Grande on Immigration and the American Dream” will be from 7 to 9 p.m. at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Books will be available for purchase and signing. For more information, go to trl.org.
Scary stories: Hear spine-tingling tales told by storytellers Maggie Lott and Rebecca Hom at 7 p.m. at Traditions Cafe, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. This program is geared toward adults.
Dance party: Raise money for Capital Homecare Cooperative while dancing from 7 to 10 p.m. at Obsidian Venue and Lounge, 414 Fourth Ave. E, Olympia. Enjoy music with Rooster Crow and Molten Salt. There also will be tarot readings, a kissing booth and a costume contest. Cost is $5.
Communication class: Learn tools for resolving conflicts, improving relationships and developing nonviolent communication skills during a class from 6:45 to 9 p.m at Lincoln Options Elementary School, 213 21st Ave. SE, Olympia. By donation. For more information, contact Liv Monroe at 360-357-4503 or livmonroe@gmail.com.
Neighbors in faith: Hear panelists give an overview of the Isalmophobia industry and answer questions during “Faith Over Fear: Standing with our Muslim Neighbors Roadshow,” 1 p.m. at The Lutheran Church of The Good Shepherd, 1601 North St. SE, Olympia. Information: gsolympia.org or 360-357-3554.
Friday
Haunted tours: Washington State Archives staff will take visitors on 30-minute tours of the state’s underground stacks from 6 to 8 p.m. at the State Archives Building, 1129 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Space is limited, reserve a tour at bit.ly/2yWl6cr. For more information, call 360-586-1492 or email archives@sos.wa.gov.
Saturday
Luncheon and awards: The League of Women Voters of Thurston County’s Education Fund Luncheon and Silent Auction begins at 11:30 a.m. at Hotel RL (Red Lion Olympia), 2300 Evergreen Park Drive, Olympia. State Solicitor General Noah Purcell is the guest speaker, and Lifetime Citizenship Awards will be given to The Olympian’s Editorial Page Editor Brad Shannon and Meg Martin, director of Interfaith Works Emergency Overnight Shelter. Open to the public. Cost is $65. For more information, go to lwvthurston.org/luncheon.
Poetry workshop: Explore the power of spoken word poetry through writing activities, dialogue and experimentation in a workshop facilitated by Daemond Arrindell from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. This program is geared toward adults. Free. Space is limited, registration is recommended. For more information, go to trl.org.
Health event: The annual Women’s Health Event will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mason General Hospital, 901 Mountain View Drive, Shelton. Activities include free diabetes and blood pressure testing, information health services, mini massages and health refreshments. Women over 40 with qualifying insurance can get a mammogram (bring insurance information) and a free digital mammogram will be given to the first 50 who women who qualify as underinsured or uninsured. For more information, call 360-432-7706 or email PatientNavigator@MasonGeneral.com.
Halloween run: The Rochester Scholarship Association is hosting a 5K Trick or Trot Run/Walk at the Grand Mound Cemetery, 6300 183rd Ave. SW, Rochester. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Costumes encouraged. Information: bit.ly/2xJCFYg.
History talk: Historian Lorraine McConaghy will present “Washington at War: The Evergreen State in World War I,” from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Tumwater Timberland Library, 7023 New Market St. This program is geared toward adults, and will include a “readers theater,” in which a script will be read by participants. Free. Information: Call 360-943-7790 or go to trl.org.
