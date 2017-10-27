Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

Shemekia Copeland will perform Wednesday at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts in Olympia.
The Olympian

October 27, 2017 6:48 AM

Saturday

Acoustic pop duo comes to Washington Center

Winners of the 2010 Canadian Folk Music Award for Vocal Group of the Year, the duo of Amanda Walther and Sheila Carabine make up Dala, who are now touring the world with their acoustic pop sound. They will perform at the Washington Center for Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $22-$42 and are available by phone or online; 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org

Wednesday

Copeland, Andersen sing the blues in Olympia

With roots in contemporary blues, soul and roots music, Shemekia Copeland is touring in support of her Grammy-nominated album, “Outskirts of Love.” See her in a 7:30 p.m. performance Wednesday at the Washington Center for Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Joining her is Matt Andersen, performing in support of his latest album, “Honest Man.” Tickets are $16-$57 and you can get yours by phone or online; 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org

Saturday

Composer, percussionist Akiho will play at SPSCC

Brooklyn-based composer and steel-pan player Andy Akiho will perform his own compositions alongside the works of Philip Glass and Arvo Part when he comes to the Minnaert Center for the Arts at South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. His performance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday is part of the Emerald City Music shared artists series. Tickets are $7-$40 and are available by phone on online; 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org

Sunday

Catch this screening of Charlie Chaplin’s “The Great Dictator”

Charlie Chaplin, in his first talkie film, brings his talent to two roles in the classic 1940 film “The Great Dictator.” Presented by Olympia Film Society, the film is an audacious amalgam of politics and slapstick. The screening begins at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. A post-film discussion will follow the movie. Tickets are available 30 minutes prior to showtime at the box office. olympiafilmsociety.org

Friday

Black Box Jazz brings Steve Luceno to the stage

Set amid intimate cabaret-style seating, The Washington Center for the Performing Arts' Black Box Theatre brings the jazz stylings of local musician Steve Luceno to the stage at 8 p.m. Friday (Oct. 27) as part of the Black Box Jazz Series. Tickets are $27 and available by phone or online; 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org

Sunday

Screening of first Harry Potter film benefits Lincoln Options program

Help to raise funds for the Lincoln Options elementary school program in Olympia by attending the screening of the first installment of J.K. Rowling’s novel made into film, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” The fun starts at 1 p.m. Sunday with a costume procession; the film screening begins at 2 p.m. at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave., Olympia. Admission is $10 with tickets available at the door. olympiafilmsociety.org

Friday & Saturday

Final weekend for Harlequin Productions’ “Cymbeline”

Shakespeare’s romantic comedy “Cymbeline” completes its run this weekend at Harlequin Productions’ State Theater, 202 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; tickets are $20-$34, although $15 rush tickets are available at the box office 30 minutes before curtain. Go to harlequinproductions.org for more information.

