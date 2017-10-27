Picture this: Local tourism group identifies best places to shoot a selfie

Picture yourself sharing a bench with the Mark Twain statue at the Washington State Library. Or sharing the spotlight with a sweeping view of Saint Martin’s University. Or posing with the “Welcome to Bucoda” sign.
Experience Olympia & Beyond, formerly the area’s visitor and convention bureau, is encouraging you — and visitors from near and far — do just that with its new “selfie spots,” marked on sidewalks and chosen for their great views.
“We thought the selfie spots would be a fun scavenger hunt-style photo opportunity for locals and a way for visitors to explore the entire region,” Moira Davin, a spokesperson for Experience Olympia & Beyond, said in a Tuesday phone interview.
Logos marking the spots were installed in August and September after Experience Olympia staff visited the spots. “We scoped them out, and we took selfies ourselves to figure out, ‘Is this a great location?’ ”
The Experience Olympia & Beyond website also offers tips for taking the best selfies, including trying plenty of camera angles.
“Find your better side,” Tegra Stone Nuess of Seattle, who does travel photography for The New York Times, said on the site. “Natural, indirect light, like from a window, is the best, but if you're outside, block the sun with your head to get a bright glow.
“If you feel super awkward, like I do, bring a friend in for a group selfie.”
At least one selfie spot comes with a built-in friend: That’s the Twain statue, which depicts the famous author reading a copy of his own “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” right there on Capitol Boulevard in Tumwater.
“That’s one of the locations we chose based on people posting photos on social media,” Davin said. “It’s become a thing that people will sit down on the bench and take a photo with it.”
Part of the appeal: People dress the statue, adding bunny ears for Easter and a scarf when it snows.
The Twain spot is near but not under the bench, she said, because it didn’t work to install the marker on a brick surface.
The chosen spots — picked in collaboration with the city councils of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater and Tenino — have more than good looks going for them. They also aim to lure tourists far and wide. There are markers as far west as Rochester, as far south as Centralia and as far east as Yelm.
There’s not much travel time between each location, though.
Take the two spots in Rainier. One is the front of the Main Street Cookie Co., in the building that once was the Rainier Hotel. The second is Rainier’s history mural, which is on the side of the Main Street Cookie Co. building.
Upside: You can get two selfies at one stop, if you’re taking the scavenger hunt seriously, and buy cookies, too.
The campaign is part of the Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater Visitor & Convention Bureau’s rebranding efforts, which included the name “Experience Olympia & Beyond” and a new website.
There’s also a new slogan, used for everything from hashtags for selfies to advertising the county in Seattle and Portland.
The words chosen to describe Olympia and environs?
Decidedly different.
Selfie spots
Here’s the complete list of selfie spots suggested by Experience Olympia & Beyond:
• Tumwater Falls, 110 Deschutes Parkway SW, Tumwater
• Mark Twain statue, Washington State Library, 6880 Capitol Blvd., Tumwater
• Tumwater Historical Park, 802 Deschutes Way SW, Tumwater
• Olympia Farmers Market, 700 Capitol Way N., Olympia
• Heritage Park Fountain, 330 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia
• “The Kiss” statue, Percival Landing Park, 217 Thurston Ave. NW, Olympia
• Grand Staircase (along Father Meinrad Gaul Drive SE), Saint Martin’s University, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey
• Regional Athletic Complex, 8345 Steilacoom Road SE, Olympia
• Shipwreck Beads, 8560 Commerce Place Drive NE, Lacey
• Old Tenino Bank, 213 Sussex Ave W., Tenino
• Tenino Depot Museum, Tenino City Park, Park Avenue E., Tenino
• Tenino City Hall, 49 Hodgden St. S, Tenino
• Great Wolf Lodge, 20500 Old Highway 99 SW, Centralia
• Gate City Schoolhouse, 16925 Moon Road SW, Rochester
• Thurston County Fairgrounds, 3054 Carpenter Road SE, Lacey
• Bucoda welcome sign, Bucoda
• Bucoda Museum, 202 S. Main St., Bucoda
• Yelm-Tenino Trail, across the street from Yelm City Hall at the wagon wheel, Yelm Avenue West, Yelm
• Yelm water tower, 901 NW Rhoton Road, Yelm
• Main Street Cookie Co., Binghampton Street, Rainier
• Rainier history mural (on the side of the Main Street Cookie Co.), Binghampton Street, Rainier
More information: 360-704-7544, experienceolympia.com
Contest: Enter Experience Olympia & Beyond’s selfie contest at bit.ly/2g5lZoc.
Comments