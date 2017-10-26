Find the best events for getting your ghoul on in Thurston County

Officially, Halloween falls on a Tuesday this year, but eager ghosts and goblins — and Wonder Women and unicorns — don’t have to wait that long. Weekend treats abound for the creatively costumed, the candy-loving and those whose tastes run more to cocktails.
For kids, of course, the top to-do is traditional trick-or-treating, which can be done in your neighborhood; in downtown Olympia, where merchants give away goodies during daylight hours; and even at the Governor’s Mansion.
Gov. Jay Inslee and First Lady Trudi Inslee will be dressed for adventure when they host a Mountaineer Halloween at the Executive Residence.
“The mountains are calling and trick-or-treaters must come,” Inslee said in a press release issued by his office. “I hope everyone braves the wilds of Mount Capitol Campus to join Trudi and me at the summit.”
The Inslees will be handing out apples and Washington state chocolate, none of which, the press release assures, is paid for by state funds.
For adults, there are parties, concerts and costume contests. And there’s arguably Olympia’s most creative Halloween tradition, the Olympia Film Society’s Night of the Living Tribute Bands, set for Saturday night.
That concert takes Halloween one step further, inviting musicians not just to dress like some of their favorite (or maybe not-so-favorite) bands, but also to play and sing like them. (Dedicated cover bands aren’t allowed. After all, Halloween is about dressing up as something that you aren’t.)
This year’s lineup: The Pretenders; Butthole Surfers; The Hanson Brothers; Cyndi Lauper; Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young; and Fitz of Depression.
Also among this year’s overstuffed trick-or-treat bag full of options are “Rocky Horror Picture Show”-themed bingo, the Hands On Children’s Museum’s popular Boo Bash and, for those super healthy folks, the fourth annual Spooktacular Sprint. (Sprinters can replenish with candy and cider or such typical post-run fuel as bananas, bagels and peanut butter — or both.)
Take a look at some of the Halloween options.
Friday
OlyBingo Rocky Horror Bingo, 7-9:30 p.m. with an optional dinner at 6 p.m., Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. For those ages 21 and older. $10 per pack for 10 cards for regular games, $2 per card for special games, $5 for dinner. 360-586-6181.
Homo-Ween Homecoming, 6-10 p.m., Stonewall Youth, 112 State Ave. NE, Olympia. For LGBTQ+ people and allies younger than 21. Free. 360-705-2738, stonewallyouth.org.
Saturday
Spooktacular Sprint, 8 a.m.-noon, Priest Point Park, 2600 East Bay Drive NE, Olympia. 5K registration is $30 in advance, $35 on race day; Kids Dash is free. spooktacularsprint.com.
Bioluminescence & Spooky Creatures of the Deep, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., WET Science Center, 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia. Free. 360-664-2333, wetsciencecenter.org.
Boo Bash: Monsterology, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Hands On Children’s Museum, 414 Jefferson St. NE, Olympia. Free with museum admission ($10.95-$12.95; free for members, Gold Star military and babies 23 months and younger). 360-956-0818, hocm.org/boo-bash.
Olympia Farmers Market Halloween, noon-3 p.m., Olympia Farmers Market, 700 Capitol Way S., Olympia. Free; $5 suggested donation to enter the costume contest. 360-352-9096, olympiafarmersmarket.com.
Pumpkin Catapult Contest, noon-3 p.m., Hunter Farms, 1921 E State Route 106, Union. 360-426-2222, www.hunter-farms.com
Samhain Masquerade Ball, 5:30-11:30 p.m., Eagles Ballroom, 805 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. For ages 16 and older. $10-$30. 503-410-8902, samhainball.brownpapertickets.com.
Halloween party and costume contest, 6-10 p.m., Rumors Wine Bar, 203 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. 360-480-5030, rumorswinebar.com.
Haunted Library, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Centralia Timberland Library, 110 S. Silver St., Centralia. For youth (in fourth grade and older) and adults. Free. 360-736-0183, trl.org.
Costume contest, 7 p.m.-midnight, Tipsy Piano Bar, 514 Capitol Way S., Olympia. 360-915-7181.
Costume contest and movies, 7-11 p.m., Northwest Beerwerks, 420 Steele St. SE, Olympia. 360-350-2051, northwestbeerworks.com.
Halloween Swing Dance, 8-11 p.m., Student Union, South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. $5 or bring treats to share and get in free. 360-464-5062.
Halloween party, 8 p.m., The Society, 120 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. $5. societyoly.com.
Halloween party and costume contest, 8 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Emperor’s Palace, 7321 Martin Way E, Lacey. 360-923-2323.
Night of the Living Tribute Bands, 8:30 p.m., Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. For all ages, with mezzanine lounge open for ages 21 and older. $15 general admission, $10 for Olympia Film Society members. 360-754-6670, olympiafilmsociety.org.
Halloween party and costume contest, 9 p.m.-midnight, Charlie’s Bar & Grill, 620 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. 360-786-8181.
Halloween karaoke party and costume contest, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Buzz’s Bar & Grill, 5018 Mud Bay Road NW, Olympia. 360-866-8335, buzzsbaroly.com.
Halloween Ball with Dj Fir$t Lady, 9 p.m., The Brotherhood Lounge, 119 Capitol Way N., Olympia. $5. 360-352-4153.
Tuesday
Downtown Trick or Treat, 3-6 p.m., downtown Olympia. halloweenolympia.com.
Mall-o-Ween, 5-8 p.m., Capital Mall, 625 Black Lake Blvd., Olympia. Costume contest open to ages 10 and younger. 360-754-8098.
Halloween Trivia, 6-8 p.m., Oly Taproom, 312 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. 360-515-0661, olytaproom.com.
“Donnie Darko,” 9 p.m., Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. $9 general admission, $6 for Olympia Film Society members. 360-754-6670, olympiafilmsociety.org.
Haunt the House, 8 p.m.-midnight, The Studio, 405 Franklin St. SE, Olympia. For ages 18 and older. $5.
