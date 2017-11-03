Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

Saturday & Sunday
Ten minutes of creative theater
Experience locally made original theater at “Tales Told in Ten” at Olympia Family Theater this weekend. Each performance features six 10-minute plays created for all ages. There are three performances, at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 612 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. All seats are $10 and the Saturday night performance has $50 VIP tickets that include a backstage tour and after party. For more information, go to olyft.org or call 360-570-1638.
Saturday
Chamber Orchestra kicks off season
The Olympia Chamber Orchestra will begin its 2017-2018 season with a 7:30 p.m. concert Saturday. Conducted by Nathan Rodahl, the orchestra will perform works by Arriaga, Bizet, Janáek, Korngold and Debussy at the Minnaert Center for the Arts main stage at South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. Tickets are $10 with a $3 service fee. Buy yours online at washingtoncenter.org or at the door.
Wednesday
Beatles and Stones try to settle a score at Washington Center show
Get on your go-go boots, mini-skirts, and paisley shirts and head out to Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, for a night of 1960s music at “Beatles vs. Stones — A Musical Showdown.” The evening will pit Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction against Beatles tribute band Abbey Road in musical showdown at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets are $35-$65, plus a $3 service fee, and are available online at washingtoncenter.org.
Saturday — Dec. 9
Iconic Olympia Beer advertising on display
Olympia Beer’s “It’s the Water” is as iconic as it comes around here. Now you can see more than 50 original and historic advertising artworks for the local brew at the free “It’s the Art!” show sponsored by the Olympia Tumwater Foundation. Hidden away for decades, the commissioned paintings were translated into billboards between the 1930s and the 1950s. It will be on display at The Schmidt House, 300 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater, opening Saturday and running through Dec. 9. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays. For more information, go to olytumfoundation.org.
Saturday and Tuesday
Digital reflection in artwork exhibit
Drawing from life experiences, local artist China Faith Star is presenting her art exhibit, “Pressed Against the Mirror,” at Browser’s Bookstore, 107 Capitol Way N., Olympia. It will feature 256 digital illustrations exploring portraiture and reflection. Meet the artist at the opening receptions from 5-8 p.m. Saturday. Come back Tuesday to hear her read from her book of poems, “The Trance Scribed: a document of imaginary dreams,” at 6 p.m. The exhibit will be on display through November.
Through Dec. 9
Exhibit explores societal issues with gun violence
Tackling difficult topics in the form of art, the news exhibit “A History of Violence” is on display through Dec. 8 at The Gallery at the Minnaert Center for the Arts at South Puget Sound College, 2011 Mottman Road SW. Figurative works of John Adkins, associate dean and professor of art at Miami Dade College in Florida, and Kristen Woodward, professor of art at Albright College in Pennsylvania, speak to society’s struggle with gun violence. Gallery hours are noon-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. For more information, go to spscc.edu/gallery
Saturday
Learn the mysteries of Sasquatch at library talk
Join author David George Gordon when he shares from his book, “The Sasquatch Seeker’s Field Manual: Using Citizen Science to Uncover North America’s Most Elusive Creature” at noon Saturday at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. Learn about the creature and weigh the evidence both for and against its existence at his presentation, Sasquatch: Man-Ape or Myth? The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 360-491-3860.
Sunday
Fundraiser benefits girls nonprofit
The nonprofit Empowerment 4 Girls is holding it first benefit fundraiser, “An Evening of Empowerment,” at Dillinger’s, 404 Washington St SE, Olympia. The event from 5-8 p.m. Sunday will feature a gourmet meal, wine and beer along with silent and live auctions. The group will use proceeds for camps for girls as well as other activities. Tickets are $75. Go to empowerment4girls.com/events to learn more.
Comments