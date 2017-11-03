We spoke to Garth Brooks in Tacoma. His message? ‘Love one another. Show tolerance’

More Videos 1:17 Climbing atop the Tacoma Dome to fly the Garth flag Pause 2:52 An exclusive interview with Garth Brooks 2:22 Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets 1:57 Signing up for insurance through Washington's Health Benefit Exchange? Here are some tips 3:18 Timberline stomps Peninsula to win second consecutive 3A SSC title 1:40 No room at the Thurston County jail 1:27 Local family owned bread bakery rises to the challenge 1:58 Pete Carroll says Earl Thomas out for Sunday's game vs Redskins; Chancellor, Wagner should play 0:32 Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle 2:05 Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

An exclusive interview with Garth Brooks News Tribune reporter Kate Martin snagged a few soulful minutes with the country superstar prior to his three-day, five-show gig with his wife Trisha Yearwood at the Tacoma Dome News Tribune reporter Kate Martin snagged a few soulful minutes with the country superstar prior to his three-day, five-show gig with his wife Trisha Yearwood at the Tacoma Dome

News Tribune reporter Kate Martin snagged a few soulful minutes with the country superstar prior to his three-day, five-show gig with his wife Trisha Yearwood at the Tacoma Dome