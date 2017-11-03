More Videos

Climbing atop the Tacoma Dome to fly the Garth flag 1:17

Climbing atop the Tacoma Dome to fly the Garth flag

Pause
An exclusive interview with Garth Brooks 2:52

An exclusive interview with Garth Brooks

Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets 2:22

Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets

Signing up for insurance through Washington's Health Benefit Exchange? Here are some tips 1:57

Signing up for insurance through Washington's Health Benefit Exchange? Here are some tips

Timberline stomps Peninsula to win second consecutive 3A SSC title 3:18

Timberline stomps Peninsula to win second consecutive 3A SSC title

No room at the Thurston County jail 1:40

No room at the Thurston County jail

Local family owned bread bakery rises to the challenge 1:27

Local family owned bread bakery rises to the challenge

Pete Carroll says Earl Thomas out for Sunday's game vs Redskins; Chancellor, Wagner should play 1:58

Pete Carroll says Earl Thomas out for Sunday's game vs Redskins; Chancellor, Wagner should play

Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle 0:32

Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle

Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety 2:05

Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety

  • An exclusive interview with Garth Brooks

    News Tribune reporter Kate Martin snagged a few soulful minutes with the country superstar prior to his three-day, five-show gig with his wife Trisha Yearwood at the Tacoma Dome

News Tribune reporter Kate Martin snagged a few soulful minutes with the country superstar prior to his three-day, five-show gig with his wife Trisha Yearwood at the Tacoma Dome
News Tribune reporter Kate Martin snagged a few soulful minutes with the country superstar prior to his three-day, five-show gig with his wife Trisha Yearwood at the Tacoma Dome

Entertainment

We spoke to Garth Brooks in Tacoma. His message? ‘Love one another. Show tolerance’

By Kate Martin

kmartin@thenewstribune.com

November 03, 2017 5:52 PM

When you think about Garth Brooks’ greatest hits, “Friends in Low Places” and “The Thunder Rolls” might come to mind.

But his lesser-known anthem calling for tolerance and understanding still resonates today, he told The News Tribune on Friday before kicking off a three-day, five-concert run at the Tacoma Dome.

“Can I tell you I think ‘We Shall Be Free’ is more poignant and more fitting today than it was 25 years ago?” Brooks said. “That’s good and bad.”

In 1992, a jury acquitted four police officers who were caught on tape beating Rodney King, a black man. Brooks said he was inspired to write the song after riots gripped Los Angeles for five days following that verdict.

Brooks said Friday that “We Shall Be Free” still has the potential to be a unifying force.

At the time it was released, it was anything but.

Some radio DJs refused to play the song because of a single line: “When we're free to love anyone we choose.” Many saw it as an allusion to gay marriage, which would not be legalized nationwide for decades.

Back then, Brooks said he was asked if he would stand behind the song.

When the last thing we notice is the color of skin — And the first thing we look for is the beauty within — When the skies and the oceans are clean again — Then we shall be free

“We Shall Be Free”

“Hell yeah, I’ll stand behind this song,” he said Friday. “Today? I’ll stand behind it even more.”

On the 25th anniversary of “We Shall Be Free,” Brooks re-released a music video featuring famous actors and politicians — including Al Gore, former Secretary of State Colin Powell and Michael J. Fox.

“What that song is saying is simple: Love one another. Show tolerance. Show patience. We are in this together,” Brooks said Friday.

Brooks is the world’s bestselling solo artist, eclipsing even Elvis Presley. Only The Beatles have sold more records than Brooks, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

Brooks’ songs of love, loss, redemption and courage have inspired millions of fans. His wife, Trisha Yearwood, country-music royalty in her own right, will be joining him on stage this weekend before more than 100,000 people.

It’s been a rough year for many people, but Yearwood said she’s an eternal optimist.

“I think underneath it all there is still a lot of good,” she told The News Tribune. “We do have a lot to be thankful for, and we need to take care of those people who are hurting right now and then they’ll take care of us when it’s our turn to hurt.”

Earlier this year, in the middle of their cross-continental tour, Brooks was caught up in a political firestorm when he declined to perform at President Donald Trump’s inauguration after being invited by casino mogul Steve Wynn. Brooks had performed at President Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2008.

At the time Brooks told his fans in a Facebook chat that demand for his Cincinnati shows pushed his one-weekend visit across two weekends, precluding his performance at the Jan. 20 inauguration.

Will this be his last long tour?

“I’m not sure how we can ever tour like this again,” Brooks said. “I hate like hell to admit that. I’m just getting older.”

Brooks’ Anthology Part 1, which chronicles the first five years of his music career, will be released Nov. 14.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Climbing atop the Tacoma Dome to fly the Garth flag 1:17

Climbing atop the Tacoma Dome to fly the Garth flag

Pause
An exclusive interview with Garth Brooks 2:52

An exclusive interview with Garth Brooks

Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets 2:22

Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets

Signing up for insurance through Washington's Health Benefit Exchange? Here are some tips 1:57

Signing up for insurance through Washington's Health Benefit Exchange? Here are some tips

Timberline stomps Peninsula to win second consecutive 3A SSC title 3:18

Timberline stomps Peninsula to win second consecutive 3A SSC title

No room at the Thurston County jail 1:40

No room at the Thurston County jail

Local family owned bread bakery rises to the challenge 1:27

Local family owned bread bakery rises to the challenge

Pete Carroll says Earl Thomas out for Sunday's game vs Redskins; Chancellor, Wagner should play 1:58

Pete Carroll says Earl Thomas out for Sunday's game vs Redskins; Chancellor, Wagner should play

Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle 0:32

Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle

Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety 2:05

Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety

  • Climbing atop the Tacoma Dome to fly the Garth flag

    Tacoma is gearing up for the three-day concert residency of Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, who will be performing five shows at the Tacoma Dome on Nov. 3-5.

Climbing atop the Tacoma Dome to fly the Garth flag

View More Video