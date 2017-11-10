Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

Sunday
Classical greats performed by Olympia Symphony Orchestra
The Olympia Symphony Orchestra will perform a program Sunday titled “Four Funerals and a Wedding” under the direction of Huw Edwards. Music selections from Gustav Mahler, Sergei Rachmaninov, Arvo Pärt and Hector Berlioz will be performed in the concert at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Washington Center for Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $7-$60, plus a $3 service fee, and are available at washingtoncenter.org.
Thursday
Comedy competition gets Washington Center laughing
The Seattle International Comedy Competition is the place to be to get your comedy fix — and not just in Seattle. The multi-round competition is held throughout the Puget Sound region, including at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Up to 10 comedians will get their shots at getting the audience chuckling while judges decide who moves on to the next round. Tickets are $30, plus a $3 service fee. Go to washingtoncenter.org for more information.
Friday (Nov. 10)
Animal Video Festival full of cute
Love cute animals videos? Head over to the Annual Animal Video Festival at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. See a hand-picked selection of favorite videos as well as this year’s submissions for the animal video contest at this public event at 7 p.m. Friday (Nov. 10). Special guest for the evening is Seattle’s favorite bus riding dog, Eclipse, along with his human companion Jeff Dee. Admission is free.
Friday (Nov. 10) — Nov. 19
It’s all about women at this year’s Olympia Film Festival
With the theme “Celebrating Women in Film,” this year’s Olympia Film Festival kicks off Friday at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE., with the screening of “Smithereens” with a post-film Skype Q&A with the film’s star Susan Berman. The festival continues through Nov. 19 with a variety of films shown throughout each day. The festival closes with a concert by Lisa Prank at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Admission varies per showing. Go to olympiafilmsociety.org for a complete schedule and information about festival passes.
Friday (Nov. 10)
Local women honored at Women of Achievement
Join the YWCA in honoring the 2017 Women of Achievement at its annual celebration Friday (Nov. 10). In its 24th year, the annual awards recognize accomplishments, professional contributions and public service performed by women in the South Sound. The keynote speaker is Nikkita Oliver, attorney, educator, writer and organizer. Honorees include Karama Blackhorn, Leslie Cushman, Dr. Marie Johantgen, Malika Lamont, Merrill Angela Pusey-Williams and Ashlynn Gallagher. The gala evening begins at 6 p.m. at the Washington Center for Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE. Tickets are $45 and available at tinyurl.com/WOA-Gala
Wednesday
Award-winning local poet featured at Traditions
The Olympia Poetry Network is hosting local poet Joanne Clarkson at its annual monthly reading on Wednesday. Her full-length collection “The Fates” won the Bright Hill Press’ annual contest. The evening will be filled with her reading as well as an open mic for other local poets. Come out to Traditions Cafe, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia, for the 6:30 p.m. event. Call 360-705-2030 for more information.
Friday (Nov. 10)
Lose your holiday stress at this free presentation
Are you dreading the holidays with your family? Then the free presentation “Oh No! I’m seeing my family during the holidays!” by Lou Ellyn Jones, certified emotional freedom techniques practitioner, is for you. This event helps provide support and techniques for people who grew up in alcoholic or troubled homes. Come out for the 7 p.m. talk Friday (Nov. 10) at the Common House at Woodard Lane Cohousing, 1620 Woodard Ave. NW, Olympia. It is open to everyone.
Comments