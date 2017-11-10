49 Degrees North opens Friday-Sunday at 9 a.m. The ski area, the second largest in Washington, is located north of Spokane near the town of Chewelah.
Ski season starts this morning in Washington for those willing to make the long drive

By Craig Hill

November 10, 2017 8:29 AM

Friday is the first day of ski season in Washington, but South Sound residents will need a tank gas to hit the slopes.

For something a little closer, Timberline Lodge on Mount Hood is expanding to daily operations starting Friday. The year-round ski area has been offering weekend skiing.

Lookout Pass on the Idaho-Montana border opened Nov. 4 for weekend operations.

Crystal Mountain hoped to open for the season Friday, but had to cancel the plans when a recent storm didn’t deliver enough snow.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497

