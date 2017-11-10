Third bluegrass concert series coming to Veterans Memorial Museum

For the third year, the Washington Bluegrass Association will host its concert season at the Veterans Memorial Museum in Chehalis.
The concert series begins on Nov. 25 with a concert by Kent Powell and String Theory at 7 p.m.
“String Theory is not your average band,” Association President General Cothren said in a press release. “They'll play a lot of bluegrass, obviously, but they also like to paint outside the lines a little so don’t expect only tunes like ‘Foggy Mountain Breakdown' or ‘Orange Blossom Special.’ This is Kent’s project and he'll have them stretching a boundary now and then.”
Powell played bass for the Pacific Northwest bluegrass bands Crossfire and Runaway Train before joining the popular band North Country, according to the press release.
The season will have two more concerts in 2018. Whiskey Deaf performs on Feb. 10 and Jim Faddis & Farmstrong will take the stage on April 14.
This will be the third year the Portland-based Whiskey Deaf has played in Chehalis. It also performed twice at last year’s Wintergrass, the Northwest’s largest bluegrass festival hosted in Bellevue.
Tickets are on sale for $10 at the Veterans Memorial Museum.
“We talked about going up a couple bucks so we can pay for a little more in the future,” Cothren said in a press release. “But the main reason we do these shows is to expose people to live bluegrass so keeping it affordable was important. We want people to hear bluegrass live. When folks hear Luke Bryan or Lady Antebellum, they’re hearing what country music is now, but bluegrass is where it all started.”
