Entertainment

Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

The Olympian

November 17, 2017 06:45 AM

UPDATED November 13, 2017 06:34 PM

Friday (Nov. 17) — Sunday

Olympia Film Festival concludes

This year’s Olympia Film Festival winds down at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE., with a Focus on Women Symposium, with a panel of filmmakers, critics and film programmers from the Northwest and beyond at 5 p.m. Sunday, followed by a concert by Lisa Prank at 7:30 p.m. But before that, check out additional films with director Q&As throughout the weekend. Admission varies per showing. Go to olympiafilmsociety.org for a complete schedule and fees.

Friday (Nov. 17)

Vince Brown joins Pearl Django for night of music

Pearl Django is one of the busiest Hot Club-style groups. While influenced by the music of Django Reinhardt, the group also plays original compositions. Come see them at 8 p.m. Friday (Nov. 17) at Arthouse Designs, 420 Franklin St. SE, Olympia. Also taking the stage is local musician Vince Brown. Tickets are $20 and available by calling 360-943-3377.

Friday (Nov. 17)

Magic, puzzles, activities and fun at Adult Swim

It’s time for adults to leave the kids at home and come out to play at the Hands On Children’s Museum’s Adult Swim Series. Friday’s theme is “Illusions: The Science of Our Senses” with performances by magician Rick Anderson, a Sound Escape Puzzle Room, black light room, activities, food and drink designed just for the over-21 crowd. Tickets are $25. Go to hocm.org to get yours.

Friday (Nov. 17)

Photo journalist David Guttenfelder shares experiences

Photojournalist David Guttenfelder is known for his images of daily life in countries such as North Korea and Cuba whose borders have not been open for years. As part of the National Geographic Live Series, he share his photos and experiences at the Washington Center for Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE. The show is at 7:30 p.m. Friday (Nov. 17); tickets are $22-$39 plus a $3 service fee. You can get yours by phone or online; 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org

Sunday

Flamenco for two in performance at Washington Center

Binomio brings two dancers together to create art through the music of flamenco. Brought to the stage by the Honorary Consulate of Spain, this dynamic performance will be at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Washington Center for Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE. Tickets are $16-$32, plus a $3 service fee, and are available by phone or online; 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org

Saturday

Support Kennedy Creek Salmon Trail at fundraiser

The South Sound Salmon Enhancement Group and Taylor Shellfish are teaming up for the annual Chum, Chowder & Chocolate fundraiser for Kennedy Creek. From 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, they will serve up hot chocolate, coffee, chili and chowder at the trail located between Olympia and Shelton off Old Olympic Highway. Come dressed for the weather and explore the Kennedy Creek Salmon Trail and learn about chum spawning. The event is free, but a $5 donation per bowl is suggested. For more information, go to spsseg.org or call 360-412-0808.

Friday (Nov. 17)

Indie pop group Shook Twins comes to Rhythm and Rye

The Portland-based Shook Twins bring a wide range of instrumentation to their indie pop sound, and have a laid-back style that ranges from distinctive and genuine to amusing and whimsical. See them perform at 9 p.m. Friday (Nov. 17) at Rhythm and Rye, 311 Capitol Way N., Olympia. Also taking the stage will be the local group The Oly Mountain Boys. Tickets are $13.65. Go to tinyurl.com/shook-twins for more information.

Friday (Nov. 17)

Chocolate and art at open house

Meet and greet local artists at Splash Gallery’s Sweet Event from 5-9 p.m. Friday (Nov. 17). Aunt Kate’s Chocolates from Tenino will be on hand at the gallery open house, 501 Columbia St. NW, Suite C, Olympia, and there will be other treats to taste. Get to know your artistic neighbors at this free community night. For more information, go to tinyurl.com/splash-gallery.

