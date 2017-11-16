Get out: Five urban hikes for South Sound’s rainy season

Author and outdoorsman Craig Romano loves hiking in the mountains, but this time of year, he goes low.
“One of the great things about living in Western Washington is that you get to hike year round, because the weather is temperate,” said Romano of Mount Vernon, who’ll speak Friday in Olympia about his guidebook “Urban Trails: Olympia.” “When your favorite hiking haunt is snowed in, there are great places to hike down in the low country.”
Urban trails are a great resource all year, he said, with particular appeal to those with limited time or money and those who prefer city life.
“Most of us don’t have the opportunity to go to Yellowstone,” he said, “but people can bond with nature right in their backyards.”
All of the hikes in Romano’s “Urban Trails” guides are accessible year round. The Olympian asked him to suggest five South Sound sites that are particularly good in the fall and winter. All are family friendly. Details are adapted from “Urban Trails: Olympia,” which includes more information on all of these destinations.
1. Billy Frank Jr. Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge
Location: 100 Brown Farm Road NE, Olympia
Why he recommends it: “It’s even better in winter because of the bird migration,” Romano said. The refuge is home to one of south Puget Sound’s last relatively undeveloped river deltas, and “Urban Trails” calls its 1-mile boardwalk trail a “sheer delight.”
Distance: 3 miles of trails
Elevation gain: Minimal
High point: 15 feet
Difficulty: Easy
Fitness: Walkers, hikers
Dog friendly: Dogs prohibited
Entrance fee: $3 per four adults, or Interagency Passes accepted
Note: Northern end of the Nisqually Estuary Trail is closed from October to late January for hunting season.
More information: 360-753-9467, fws.gov/refuge/Billy_Frank_Jr_Nisqually/
2. Tumwater Falls Park
Location: 110 Deschutes Parkway SW, Tumwater
Why he recommends it: The wetter the weather, the better the views are. “In the summertime, it’s not nearly as dramatic as it is in the wintertime because of the rains,” Romano said. His book recommends the park for its combination of history and “sensational scenery.”
Distance: 1-mile loop
Elevation gain: 90 feet
High point: 100 feet
Difficulty: Easy
Fitness: Walkers (running prohibited)
Dog friendly: On leash
More information: 360-943-2550, olytumfoundation.org/what-we-do/tumwater-falls-park/
3. Harstine Island State Park
Location: East Yates Road, Shelton
Why he recommends it: “Harstine Island is a wonderful place during the wintertime,” Romano said. “It’s so quiet. There’s a good chance you’re going to be walking on the beach all by yourself.”
“Urban Trails” advises timing your visit for low tide, as the cobbled beach is a highlight, with views of Mount Rainier and nearby McMicken Island.
Distance: 3 miles of trails
Elevation gain: Up to 200 feet
High point: 175 feet
Difficulty: Easy
Fitness: Hikers, runners
Dog friendly: On leash
More information: 360-426-9226
Note: Discover Pass required
4. McLane Creek Nature Trail
Location: 5044 Delphi Road SW, Olympia
This Capitol Forest nature trail, which the guidebook labels one of Puget Sound’s finest, offers a fall view of salmon, which spawn in the creek from mid-November to mid-December.
Distance: 1.5 miles of trails
Elevation gain: Up to 25 feet
High point: 150 feet
Difficulty: Easy; stroller friendly and partially ADA accessible
Fitness: Walkers, hikers
Dog friendly: On leash
More information: 360-825-1631, dnr.wa.gov/capitol
Note: Discover Pass required
5. Porter Trail
Location: Capitol Forest
Why he recommends it: With 90,000 acres and some elevation, Capitol Forest is a treasure for diehard exercisers. “You can get your 10-, 15-, 20-mile hikes and runs in all winter long when the backcountry places are snowed in,” Romano said.
Roman’s book recommends Porter Trail as the quietest of the forest’s long-distance, non-motorized trails. It boasts a grove of Sitka spruce and a view of the Chehalis River valley. “This trail is best done as a one-way route, east to west,” he wrote in the book. “You’ll need to leave a car (or arrange for a shuttle) at the trail’s western end, near the Porter Creek Campground.” Or do it as an out-and-back trail.
Distance: 13 miles one-way
Elevation gain: 400 feet
High point: 2,050 feet
Difficulty: Moderate
Fitness: Hikers, runners
Dog friendly: On leash
More information: 360-825-1631, dnr.wa.gov/capitol
Note: Discover Pass required
‘Urban Trails: Olympia’
What: Author Craig Romano will give a slide show and talk about places to hike, walk and run near Olympia.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Browsers Bookshop, 107 Capitol Way N., Olympia
Admission: Free
More information: 360-357-7462, browsersolympia.com, craigromano.com
