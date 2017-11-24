Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

Saturday
A night of reggae and soul at High Ceiling CD release party
Olympia reggae-fusion group High Ceiling will celebrate the release of its CD “Easy” with a full-on party Saturday. The band will perform the entire album as well as classic favorites with a full stage production at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE. DBST, the neo-soul band also from Olympia, will open for them. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Admission is $10, except kids younger than 12 get in free. Get tickets at the box office or online at olympiafilmsociety.org.
Friday (Nov. 24) — Dec. 23
Classic “Winnie the Pooh” presented by Olympia Family Theater
The Olympia Family Theater is bringing the childhood classic “Winnie the Pooh” to the stage with a multi-generational cast of actors. It opens Friday (Nov. 24) and will continue through Dec. 23. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets — available online at olyft.org/tickets — are $19 adults, $16 seniors/student/military and $13 youth younger than 12. The theater is at 612 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia.
Thursday — Dec. 31
This year’s Stardust has a Latin soul
Harlequin Productions continues its holiday tradition with another in its Stardust series, “Stardust Christmas Fandango,” is set in 1961 and led by the Latino rock ‘n’ roll duo Frankie and Nash. The musical opens Thursday and continues through Dec. 31 at the State Theater, 202 Fourth Ave. E. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, with matinees both Saturdays and Sundays through the run. Tickets are $49 general admission, $45 senior/military, and $25 student/youth. Go to harlequinproductions.org for a complete schedule and to get tickets.
Sunday
Annie’s message to South Sound: ‘The sun will come out tomorrow’
The Washington Center for the Performing Arts invites you to join the crowd to belt out classic songs like “Hard Knock Life,” “Easy Street” and “Tomorrow” when it hosts a sing-along screening of the 1982 film “Annie.” Lauren O’Neill will host the evening which also features a costume contest, so get out your best orphan garb or dress to the nines as Daddy Warbucks. It all begins at 5 p.m. Sunday at the center, 512 Washington St. SE. Tickets are $22 with a $3 service fee. Go to washingtoncenter.org for more information.
Wednesday
Smooth holiday jazz with Kenny G
Saxophonist Kenny G will bring his smooth jazz sounds to the Washington Center for the Performing Arts for a holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. He will perform songs hit from his Christmas album, “Miracles: The Holiday Album,” that has sold more than 8 million copies. Tickets are $67-$117, with a $3 service fee, for the concert at the center, 512 Washington St. SE. Get yours at washingtoncenter.org
Saturday (Nov. 26)
A parade, Santa, tree lighting and more in Downtown Olympia
Help the Olympia Downtown Association usher in the holiday season at Olympia’s Downtown for the Holidays, a fun-filled day that includes photos with Santa, a parade, tree lighting ceremony, Gingerbread Village at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts, live music, free trolly rides and performances of “Charlie Brown Christmas.” Events start at 10 a.m. with most activities in the area around Sylvester Park and the Washington Center, 512 Washington St. SE. Go to downtownolympia.com/downtownfortheholidays for a full schedule.
Friday (Nov. 24)
Enjoy the art of storytelling at Tellebrations
Immerse yourself in a good story told by the Olympia Storytelling Guild at its annual Tellabrations. Storytellers Margaret Allen Lott, Rebecca Hom, Billie Mazzei, Mitch Nelseon, Eileen McKenzie-Sullivan and Randi Moe will share their stories beginning at 7 p.m. Friday (Nov. 24) at Traditions Café, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. Admission is free. For more information, call 360-705-2819.
Saturday
New Orleans-style jazz trio and Vince Brown take the stage
Anchored in the jazz sounds of New Orleans, Albanie Falletta & the Sweet Tooth Serenaders will be joined by local guitarist Vince Brown for a performance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Traditions Café, 300 Fifth Ave. SW. Tickets are $20, or $15 for students and those with low income. Call 360-705-2819 for more information.
