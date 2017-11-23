Doggy diners will get a real Thanksgiving feast at this canine hotel

Clichés, journalists are told, are best avoided. But sometimes, a story begs for one as eagerly as Fluffy and Buddy beg for a bone-shaped biscuit.
So here goes: Thanksgiving is going to the dogs this year.
The canines spending the holiday at Dogwoods Canine Play & Stay in Olympia will dine on roasted turkey breast, mashed sweet potatoes, fresh green beans and cranberry sauce. Pretty much the only difference from the meals their human families are likely enjoying is that the four-legged feast will be served atop crunchy kibble.
For dessert, the lucky dogs will chow down on “pumpkin pie”-stuffed frozen Kong toys, chew toys designed to be filled with food.
This is not the same pie Grandma makes, though. “It’s fresh pumpkin puree with a little bit of cinnamon and crunched-up dog bones,” said Hayden Milligan, a manager at Dogwoods.
“We ran our menu by the veterinarians at Steamboat Animal Hospital to make sure that it would be completely safe for dogs,” she added. “We got a big stamp of approval from them.”
The pie’s test run got a paw print of approval from the taste testers, too.
Besides the flavor, dogs enjoy the gradual process of removing food from the toys, said Lindsey McIssac, another manager. “It’s pretty cute,” she said. “They’ll prop the Kong between their paws while they lick the inside and get all the goodies out of it.”
This is the first year Thanksgiving has been quite so elaborate at Dogwoods, though visiting pets have enjoyed turkey the past few years, Milligan said. But the luxe life is nothing new there.
Among the offerings: weekend brunch (scrambled egg and ground meat for $2), nature walks accompanied by a caretaker (15 minutes for $12), turndown and tuck-in service at bedtime (standard) and “dog specific music” (part of their $49-a-night plush accommodation package). The music is not the barking-dog version of “Jingle Bells” but rather something soft “that will keep your furry family member calm and happy,” to quote the website.
“We want it to be a posh boutique dog hotel,” Milligan said.
The boarding facility, day care and event space will even host canine birthday parties with supervised play and cupcakes ($45 for a one-hour bash).
There’s no word as to what’s in the cupcakes, though. “That has not happened yet,” McIssac said. “We definitely would do our research and make sure everything is dog friendly.”
Dogwoods Canine Play & Stay
What: This boarding facility, dog day care and event space aims to be a boutique hotel for its canine clientele.
Where: 5706 Keating Road NW, Olympia
More information: 360-866-7290, dogwoodsplayandstay.com
