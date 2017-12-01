Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

Saturday
Choral groups perform variety of holiday music
From Christmas and Winter Solstice to Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, the Masterworks Choral Ensemble: Season of Light concert will touch it all. Ring in the holidays with an evening of seasonal music at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Washington Center for Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE. Tickets are $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and students, $10 for youth — plus a $3-per-ticket service charge. Call 360-753-8586 or go to washingtoncenter.org to get yours.
Friday (Dec. 1)
Teen Yule Ball celebrates everything Harry Potter
The Tumwater Timberland Library is hosting its annual free Harry Potter-inspired Yule Ball exclusively for teens in grades 6 through 12. Attendees are encouraged to dress as their favorite character or in their winter finery from 7-10 p.m. Friday for a night of hors d’oeurves, entertainment and dancing at the library, 7023 New Market St. Registration is required so pick up an invitation at the library information desk or call 360-943-7790.
Saturday
Meet comic book authors at Kids Love Comics
Celebrate everything comics at the Kids Love Comics event from 1-4:30 p.m. Saturday presented by Danger Room Comics and the Olympia Timberland Library. Meet cartoonists Faith Erin Hicks, creator of “The Nameless City,” and Kazu Kibuishi, creator of “Amulet,” plus enjoy comics presented in Reader’s Theater format. Come dressed as your favorite comic book character and join in activities for the entire family. Admission is free, and the library is at 313 Eighth Ave. SE.
Friday (Dec. 1) — Dec. 17
‘On Golden Pond’ explores love, memories and relationships
Olympia Little Theatre’s latest production, “On Golden Pond,” explores the long love story between Ethel and Norman Thayer during their 48th year visiting their summer home, and the implications of an unexpected meeting of the teen son brought along with their divorced daughter and fiance. It opens Friday (Dec. 1) and will continue through Dec. 17 at the theater, 1925 Miller Ave. NE, Olympia. Showtimes are 7:25 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 1:55 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $11-$15 and available online at olympialittletheatre.org.
Sunday
Historical homes tour features houses in South Capitol Neighborhood
Explore the history of Olympia decked out in holiday splendor at the annual Holiday Tour of Historic Homes from noon-4 p.m. Sunday. The Olympia Historical Society and Bigelow House Museum host the tour that features eight homes that are examples of architectural styles representing important periods of Olympia’s history. Start your tour at the Bigelow House, where you can enjoy refreshments, musical performances as well as a quilt show before heading out on the self-guided tour. Tickets are $20 per person with net proceeds benefiting the preservation of the Bigelow House and the Olympia Historical Society. For more information, go to olympiahistory.org.
Saturday
Go 1930s style at Repeal Prohibition Day party
Step back in time and join in the fun at the Repeal Prohibition Day Celebration at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. Get dolled up in 1930s attire or dress up as an historic figure and come out to enjoy live music, performances, a photo booth and hand-crafted cocktails. It will be hosted by Olympia storyteller Elizabeth Lord and will include a live stage show. The 21-and-older event starts at 8 p.m. with admission of $20, or $15 for Olympia Film Society members. Tickets are available online and at the box office; olympiafilmsociety.org.
Monday
Artist series features Anat Cohen
Clarinetist and saxophonist Anat Cohen will take the stage for a 7 p.m. performance Monday as part of the SPSCC Artist & Lecture Series. She infuses Brazilian jazz, traditional and modern jazz as well as samba and choro into her music. The concert will be at the Minnaert Center for Performing Arts, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. Admission is $7 plus a $3 service fee. Go to washingtoncenter.org for more information.
Saturday
Environment and toilets the talk of the day
Join LOTT’s Wet Science Center when it presents “Around the World in 80 Flushes” about different toilets around the world — as well as the 2.4 billion people who don’t have toilets. The day of activities runs 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the center, 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia. Admission is free.
