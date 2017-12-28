Celebrate the New Year in style — and still make it to bed on time

Who says you have to celebrate the New Year at midnight?
It’s a good question and one that’s not easily answered. Celebrating at the stroke of midnight on Jan. 1 became popular in the United States during the early 1900s, according to online sources such as the History Channel’s history.com.
The ball drop in New York City’s Times Square began in 1907. The descent of that enormous ball has become the major marker of the moment across the country — so much so that many people celebrate the transition on East Coast time, whether they’re watching at home or in a restaurant.
Sunday night, Pellegrino’s Event Center will host its second-annual New York-themed New Year’s Eve celebration, culminating with a toast when the ball drops in Times Square.
The early event, which features New York-themed décor and entertainment along with East Coast-style Italian food, was a hit last year.
“We didn’t quite sell out, but we got close,” said event planner Maria Pellegrino. “People loved it.”
Celebrating on New York time is a tradition at Indian Summer Golf and Country Club’s Embers Restaurant, too.
“We’ve done it every year,” general manager Kevin Myers said.
Harlequin Productions has been getting a jump on the New Year since Dec. 31, 2005, when it ended a production of “The Stardust Radio Revue” with a countdown and toast.
Since the theater’s holiday musicals are set at New York City’s (fictional) Stardust Club, it’s a timely touch.
Some South Sound celebrations happen even earlier, though. The Hands On Children’s Museum has been celebrating Noon Year’s Eve since 2004, but early celebrations aren’t just for kids. There are even a few festivities happening on Saturday. Why not?
Here are some of the times (and places) you can celebrate early-bird style:
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30
New Year’s Eve at Noon at the WET Science Center happens a day early this year — and no ball drop is planned — because the center is closed on Sundays.
Kids of all ages can make hats and noisemakers, and there will be a silly photo booth, too.
New Year’s Eve at Noon, WET Science Center, 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia. Free. For more information go to wetsciencecenter.org, or call 360-664-2333.
8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30
The Buh-Bye 2017 Party at the Triad Arts Theater will feature comedy, drinks and more.
Buh-Bye 2017 Party, Triad Arts Theater, 102 E. Yelm Ave., Yelm. Cost is $10. For more information, go to thetriadartstheater.com, or call 360-458-3140.
9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31
The Hands on Children’s Museum’s Noon Year’s Eve will feature a ball drop every hour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., plus loads of other action.
This year, there’s an Australian theme, and the museum will be hosting a kangaroo and a couple of wallabies for the day. Kids can also navigate an Outback-themed obstacle course, toss snowballs, learn about science and more.
Noon Year’s Eve, Hands on Children’s Museum, 414 Jefferson St. NE, Olympia. Free with museum admission (free-$12.95). For more information go to hocm.org, or call 360-956-0818.
6-10:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31
The New York New Year’s Eve Party will feature live music by Tony La Stella and the Goombas, dinner, signature cocktails and a toast timed with the ball drop in Times Square.
New York New Year’s Eve Party, Pellegrino’s Event Center, 5757 Little Rock Road SW, Tumwater. Cost is $55. For more information, go to pellegrinoseventcenter.com, or call 360-709-9055
7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31
The New Year’s Eve production of “The Stardust Christmas Fandango” starts an hour early and concludes with a balloon drop and toast at midnight Eastern Time.
“The Stardust Christmas Fandango,” State Theater, 202 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Tickets are $25-$49. For more information, go to harlequinproductions.org or call 360-786-0151.
4-9 p.m. Sunday
New York New Year’s Eve at the Indian Summer Golf and Country Club’s Embers Restaurant features a buffet of seafood, roast beef and homemade desserts. There will be a toast when the ball drops.
New York New Year’s Eve, Embers Restaurant, 5900, Troon Lane SE, Olympia. Cost is $60. For more information, email IanS@indiansummergolf.com, go to indiansummergolf.com or call 360-459-4572.
