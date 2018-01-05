Want to meet a squid? See a harbor seal in action? Bundle up and head to Boston Harbor

Do you dare to meet what’s lurking in the dark?
At the South Sound Estuary Association’s Pier Peer events at the Boston Harbor Marina, intrepid explorers — accompanied by volunteer naturalists — gaze into the depths of the sound in search of the creatures that live there.
Lights are lowered into the water, attracting plankton that in turn attracts fish, jellyfish, sea slugs and other species. The people on the dock see the food chain in action.
It can be quite an adventure, especially for kids, who are invited to “fish” for creatures with big scoops. Whatever they catch is placed in a big tub for closer examination and then returned safely to the sound.
“The cool thing about Pier Peer is that every single one is different,” said Sasha Medlin, executive director of the association.
Bioluminescent organisms are a big draw in late summer, said Pier Peer coordinator Hanna Jones, but the colder months have their own allure.
“In the winter, there is less plankton in the water, so you can see deeper into the water,” she said. “Recently, we’ve been seeing some squid that are coming in to feed on little worms that are drawn in by the plankton.
“Sometimes, we see harbor seals chasing the squid. We can see them swimming under the water.”
Crabs and shrimp sometimes make an appearance, as do pipefish, a long and slender species that’s related to the seahorse.
“They’re definitely a crowd pleaser,” Jones said. “They come out and feed at the surface when the plankton is really prevalent.”
Fans of Pier Peer events had to do without them after a November 2016 storm closed part of the marina.
When the event resumed last July, “we had a lot of people who were excited to return,” Jones said. “A lot of people in Olympia really like Pier Peer.”
“It can be kind of an addictive hobby, so proceed with caution,” Gabby Byrne, then an SSEA naturalist, said in a 2013 video about the program.
Pier Peer
What: Venture out after dark to meet the creatures who lurk beneath the surface of Puget Sound.
When: 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The event happens monthly, and future dates will be announced soon.
Where: Boston Harbor Marina, 312 73rd Ave. NE, Olympia
Tickets: $10 general admission, free for participants 12 and younger. Advance registration is required.
More information: sseacenter.org/pier-peer, 360-915-0773, pierpeer@sseacenter.org
Also: Bring a flashlight and wear non-slip shoes. The event is not recommended for children younger than 6. Children must wear life jackets, which will be provided for those who don’t have their own.
