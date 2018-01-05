Entertainment

Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

The Olympian

January 05, 2018 06:42 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Saturday

Night of original jazz with Steve Luceno Quartet

The Steve Luceno Quartet — made up of Luceno on guitar, Lorree Gardener on string bass, Steven Bentley on drums, and Ariel Calabria on piano will perform their own original jazz at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Traditions Café, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. Tickets are $15 general admission, $10 for students and those with low income. For more information, call 360-705-2819.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Wednesday

Coffee lovers roasting tour and tasting

Coffee lovers should mark their calendars for Wednesday evening to attend the Coffee Roasting Tour and Tasting Experience at Batdorf & Bronson Coffee Roasters, 200 Market St. NE, Olympia. The $40 fee includes a tour of the roasting and production facility, a cupping class, a brewing class, and a pound of fresh roasted coffee, a Clever Dripper or a V-60 Hario Dripper. Sign up at the tasting room; call 800-955-5282, ext. 129; or email OLYtours@batdorf.com.

Thursday

‘The Jail Letters Project’ explores teen incarceration

Sam Miller and his mother Mary Soehnlen will bring “The Jail Letters Project” to the Olympia Timberland Library, 33 Eighth Ave. SE, on Thursday evening. The adult presentation features Miller, who is a recovering addict, comedian, and graduate from The Evergreen State College, sharing his misadventures as a teen as well as his current domestic life and new realizations. The 7:30 p.m. event is free and open to the public. Call 360-352-0595 for more information.

Monday

Original jazz with DisORGanized

DisORGanized brings jazz organ to life Monday when the group performs as part of Olympia Jazz Central’s weekly concert series at Rhythm & Rye, 311 Capitol Way N., Olympia. The group features Delvon Lamarr, Cole Shuster and Alek Gayton. There is a suggested $5-$25 donation at the door for the 8 p.m. show.

Saturday

Children’s film festival at Capitol Theater

The New York International Children’s Film Festival Kid Flix was founded in 1997 to support the creation and dissemination of thoughtful, intelligent films for children. The Olympia Film Society is bringing a selection of short animated films from the 2017 Kid Flix festival program to its Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. The 11 a.m. screenings this Saturday, plus Jan. 13 and 27, are free for kids 12 and younger. Go to olympiafilmsociety.org for more information.

Saturday & Sunday

Celebrate a quarter century of ‘Singles’

Cameron Crowe’s film “Singles” followed a group of twenty-somethings in the burgeoning Seattle alternative music scene of the early 1990s. To celebrate the film’s 25th anniversary, the Olympia Film Society will screen it at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday at its Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. Tickets are available at the box office 30 minutes prior to showtime.

Saturday

Documentary followed by discussion at Lacey Timberland Library

The Point of View (POV) Series with Community Conversations will be screening “All the Difference,” a documentary chronicling the sacrifice, setbacks and hard work of two African-American teens who chase their dream of graduating from college. Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St SE, will host the screening, which will be followed by a panel discussion and community conversation at 11 a.m. Saturday. The event is free and open to the public. Call 360-491-3860 for more information.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Chewbacca, Darth Vader get schooled by police on dangers of distracted driving

    Police officers in Las Vegas, Nevada, enlisted the help of a famous Wookie and members of the Galactic Empire to help hammer home the message that distracted driving can lead you to the dark side.

Chewbacca, Darth Vader get schooled by police on dangers of distracted driving

Chewbacca, Darth Vader get schooled by police on dangers of distracted driving 1:35

Chewbacca, Darth Vader get schooled by police on dangers of distracted driving
West Olympia restaurant a popular Sunday brunch stop 1:49

West Olympia restaurant a popular Sunday brunch stop
Climbing atop the Tacoma Dome to fly the Garth flag 1:17

Climbing atop the Tacoma Dome to fly the Garth flag

View More Video