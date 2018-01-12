Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

Wednesday
All will become clear at this presentation about clouds
Living in the Pacific Northwest we are all familiar with clouds, but you can learn more about these shape-shifting natural wonders when Maria Mudd Ruth presents “A Sideways Look at Clouds.” Ruth — who has been researching, photographing and blogging about clouds for nearly a decade — will present slides, read from her book, and answer questions from 7:30-8:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave SE. The event is free and open to the public. Call 360-352-0595 for more information.
Thursday
Voices for peace at Lacey library
The Olympia Peace Singers, the a capella ensemble of the Olympia Peace Choir, will bring a message of peace, global awareness and environmental stewardship when they perform their Winter Concert at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. The concert is free and open to the public. Call 360-491-3860 for more information.
Wednesday
Enjoy the sound of South Africa with Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Made famous when they performed on Paul Simon’s “Graceland” album, the four-time Grammy Award-winning Ladysmith Black Mambazo will bring the harmonies of Africa to the stage when the all-male choral group performs at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $32, $44 and $54, plus a $3 service fee, and are available by phone and online; 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org
Thursday
Get your funny bones tickled at Comedy in the Box
Comedy in the Box returns to The Washington Center’s cabaret-style Black Box theater for a series of funny evenings for those 21 and older. Shows feature a headline act and two opening performers, usually local comedians. Come out for the first show at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are $22 plus a $3 service fee. Get yours by phone or online; 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org
Saturday
Jazz standards with LaVon Hardison at Traditions
LaVon Hardison will take the stage to perform jazz standards in her own eclectic style starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Traditions Café, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. Joining her will be PLU’s David Deacon Joyner on piano, Jeff Busch on drums, and Osama Afifi on base. Tickets are $15 general admission, $10 for students and those with low income. Call 360-705-2819 for more information.
Thursday — Feb. 10
Story of Charlotte von Mahlsdorf explored in ‘I Am My Own Wife’
“I Am My Own Wife” is based on the true story of Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, a German transvestite who managed to survive the Nazi onslaught and repressive East German communist regime. Harlequin Productions will open the play Jan. 18 and it will run weekends through Feb. 10 at the State Theater, 202 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Tickets are $20-$35; Jan. 24 is pay what you can. Call 360-786-0151 or go online to harlequinproductions.org to get yours.
Saturday
It’s all about Elvis this weekend at two events
Iconic rocker Elvis Presley would have turned 83 on Jan. 8, so it’s the time of year when his fans swivel their hips and celebrate in style:
The Elvis Birthday Bash returns to the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. See the award-winning movie “Almost Elvis” then rock out with World Champion Elvis impersonator Robert Washington and the Kentucky Rain band. Join in the costume party and mingle with other Elvis lovers from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Or dig out your jumpsuit, don your sideburns, and order up your gold sunglasses for the costumed 5K/10K race The Elvis Dash 2018. Meet at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at The Strong Center, 2256 Mottman Road SW, Olympia, to join in the fun. Registration is $45; go to databarevents.com/elvisdash or call 360-705-1658 for more information.
Thursday — March 16
Andy Warhol collection on display at Evergreen State College Gallery
The Evergreen State College Gallery will display for the first time “The Surface: On and Beneath,” a major exhibition of the college’s Andy Warhol photography collection, plus great works by other major photographic artists of the 20th century. The show opens Thursday and will be on display through March 16. There will be an opening reception from 4:30-7 p.m. Thursday. The gallery is on the library’s second floor at 2700 Evergreen Parkway NW. For more information, go to evergreen.edu/gallery.
