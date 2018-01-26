Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

Friday (Jan. 26)
The Pig Bar will be rockin’
Friday will be a night of high-energy rock ‘n’ roll and psychedelia at The Pig Bar, 619 Legion Way SE, Olympia. Hailing from Portland, The Wilder plays fast and loud in the vein of vintage rock ‘n’ roll groups. The local band The Dizzies will bring the psychedelic to the stage. The music starts at 9 p.m. Friday (Jan. 26) for a 21-and-older crowd. There is no cover.
Friday (Jan. 26)
Animation set to live music
The duo of David Miles Keenan and Nova Karina Devonie are returning to Traditions Café, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia, for another evening performing a score for Lotte Reiniger’s Animated Fairy Tale Series. The 7:30 p.m. performance Friday (Jan. 26) includes a screening of “Sleeping Beauty,” “Doctor Doolittle” and “The Ant and the Grasshopper.” Tickets are $15, $10 for students and those with low income. Call 360-705-2819 for more informaiton.
Saturday
Meet a prima ballerina in the flesh
Delve into the world of dance at the screening of “Restless Creature” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave SE, Olympia. The film follows the career of prima ballerina Wendy Whelan after 30 years with the New York City Ballet and includes a post-film Q & A with Whelan herself. The screening is sponsored by the Olympia Film Society, Ballet Northwest and Studio West Dance Academy. Tickets are $12, $10 for OFS members. Go to olympiafilmsociety.org for more information.
Saturday
Strip down your Saturday night
Rock Candy Burlesque will perform its annual Winter Warmer show at Rhythm & Rye, 311 Capitol Way N., Olympia, at 7:30 and 10 p.m. Saturday. Guest artists include Amara Strutt, Redd Kryptonite and Sly Violet, with the night hosted by Vanessa the Witch. Tickets are $20 at m.bpt.me/event/3215424
Sunday
Hearing wedding bells? Head to Lacey
If you’re planning a wedding, then the place to be is the South Sound Wedding Show this Sunday. See the latest trends, meet with local wedding professionals, and register to win prizes. Hours are 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., with fashion shows at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. It’s all happening at Saint Martin’s University’s Worthington Center & Marcus Pavilion, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. Admission at $12. Go to southsoundweddingshow.com for more information.
Monday
Roseanne Cash brings big-name country to Olympia
The Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen Olympia show on Saturday night may be sold out, but you can still see another big name in country when Roseanne Cash and John Leventhal take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Johnny Cash’s eldest daughter, who has her very own Grammys, does sing country music, but she also draws on folk, pop, rock and blues. Tickets are $21-$69 and are available by phone or online; 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org
Thursday
Hear music that disrupts
Known as an improvisational performer, avant-garde composer and experimental recording artist, Tanya Tagaq won the 2014 Polaris Music Prize for her album “Animism.” She contorts elements of punk, metal and electronica to create work that has disrupted the music world in Canada. As part of the South Puget Sound Community College Artist & Lecture Series, she will be performing along with Nanook of the North at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Minnaert Center for the Arts, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. Tickets are $12. Go to washingtoncenter.org for more information.
