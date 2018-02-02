Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

Friday (Feb. 2) — Feb. 18
Olympia Family Theatre brings a collection of Mullah tales to the stage
Olympia Family Theater’s “3 Impossible Questions” is a collection of Mullah (teacher) moments along with folktales from Islamic cultures set in 13th century Turkey. The original adaptation written by Christian Carvajal opens Friday and continues through Feb. 18. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at the Olympia Family Theater, 612 Fourth Ave. E, Olympia. The play is appropriate for all ages. Tickets are $13-$19; Feb. 8 is pay what you can. Call 360-570-1638 or go to olyft.org for more information.
Saturday
Grammy nominee Mary Lambert to perform benefit for Pizza Klatch
Singer-songwriter Mary Lambert caught the music world’s attention when she was the featured artist on Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’ LGBTQ rights single "Same Love.” At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, she will perform a benefit concert for Pizza Klatch, a Thurston County nonprofit that supports lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning teens, at its annual gala and auction. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Washington Center for Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $25-$75. Go to washingtoncenter.org for more information.
Friday (Feb. 2)
Documentary about Puget Sound UFO sighting showing at Triad Theater
Take a look into the extraterrestrial and local history at the screening of “The Maury Island Incident.” The documentary short tells the story of Harold Dahl’s 1947 UFO sighting on Maury Island near Tacoma. The filmmakers will take questions and discuss their upcoming projects after the screening at 7 p.m at the Triad Theater, 102 Yelm Ave., Yelm. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door.
Saturday
Artist Jennifer Lauer opens exhibit with reception
Jennifer Lauer’s art exhibit, “Light Colour,” at Allsorts Gallery will open with an artist’s reception from 4-7 p.m. Saturday. Lauer’s works are considered dreamlike and atmospheric with undertones of the quirky and enigmatic hidden in each piece. Meet her, check out her art and enjoy food and drink at the gallery at 2306 Capitol Way S., Olympia.
Friday (Feb. 2) — Feb. 10
The story of Helen Keller on the Olympia High School stage
Olympia High School’s drama department will present “The Miracle Worker” by William Gibson, which tells the story of Helen Keller, a girl who was born blind, deaf and mute, and her teacher Annie Sullivan. The play opens Friday and will continue through Feb. 10 at the school’s Performing Arts Center, 1302 North St. SE, Olympia. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Feb. 9-10. Go to tinyurl.com/OHS-Miracle-Worker for more information and to purchase tickets.
Saturday
Youth, talent and coffee at open mic night
See middle and high school youth showcase their talent from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Teen Open Mic Night and Coffee House at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. S.E. The evening will feature music, guitar, spoken word, writing and other talents. The library will take on the vibe of a coffee house with low lights and hot coffee. Teens can sign up to perform when they come in or just come to listen.
Friday (Feb. 2)
Closing reception for Fine Art Postcard Exhibition
This year’s Fine Art Postcard Exhibition at South Puget Sound Community College carries the theme “The Personal is Political.” Come out for the closing reception from 6-8 p.m. Friday at The Gallery at the Minnaert Center for the Arts at 2011 Mottman Road S.W. The original postcard-sized art has been sold through silent auction to benefit the gallery.
Saturday and Feb. 17
Animated film by Yonebayashi is Kids Club feature film
Olympia Film Society’s Kids Club is featuring the film “Mary and The Witch’s Flower,” an animated film from Academy Award-nominated Hiromasa Yonebayashi. Based on Mary Stewart’s 1972 classic children’s book “The Little Broomstick,” it tells the story of a young girl who discovers a flower that grants magical powers but only for one night. It will be shown at 11 a.m. Saturday and again Feb. 17 at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. It is free for kids 12 and younger. Go to olympiafilmsociety.org for more information.
