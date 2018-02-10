What’s Happening for Feb. 10

Saturday
Lunafest Women’s Film Festival: The fundraising film festival dedicated to promoting awareness about women's issues, highlighting women filmmakers, and bringing women together will be hosted by Olympia Soroptimists at Purce Hall at The Evergreen State Community College, 2700 Evergreen Parkway NW, Olympia. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., and screenings begin at 5 p.m., with a panel discussion by filmmakers after the films. Tickets are $15 general admission; $10 students; $10 elders over 60. Get more information and tickets at lunafest.org
Rummage sale to benefit Santo Tomas: The annual sale benefits projects in Olympia’s sister community of Santo Tomás, Nicaragua. The sale runs 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lincoln Elementary School’s gym at Washington Street and 21st Avenue in Olympia. Donations accepted between 4 and 7 p.m. Friday. For information about what can be accepted, call Maureen at 360-464-5264 or email TSTSCA@gmail.com.
POV documentary series screens “Of Men and War”: The Lacey Timberland Library at 500 College St. SE will host the screening of the third film in the series, followed by a panel discussion, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Free; for adults and teens. The film examines the effects war has had on many veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Information: 360-491-3860 or TRL.org
Love Panel and Raffle: Wonder how you can increase the love in your life? A panel of “love experts” will talk about the teachings of Buddha on the subject from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center, 211 Legion Way SW, Olympia. Questions can be anonymously submitted to the panel and they will provide answers. To make the event more fun, there is a prize raffle. For more information or to register, call 360-754-7787 or go to www.MeditateInOlympia.org.
Olympia Peace Choir concert: The Olympia Peace Choir will sing at noon in the resonate marble space of the Capitol Rotunda in Olympia. Several songs in the program will honor Black History Month. Free.
Relay For Life garage sale and bunco fundraiser: Phil Harlan's Homes 4 Hope Relay Team will put on two events on Saturday to raise money for the American Cancer Society. There will be a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 2902 Martin Way E., Olympia. Then, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the VFW Hall, there will be a spaghetti feed provided by Dirty Dave's Pizza Parlor plus bunco, drawings and prizes. Tickets are $20 per person or a table of four for $70 if purchased in advance. Reservations and information: homes4hoperelayteam@gmail.com
Be a watershed steward: Join friends and neighbors in removing invasive plants at Taylor Wetland from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. No experience necessary. Snacks, gloves, and tools provided. Come dressed for the weather and wear sturdy shoes. Pre-register or just show up. The work party will meet in the northeast corner of the Olympia Home Depot parking lot, 1325 Fones Road SE, to walk to the location as a group. To register and for more information, go to www.streamteam.info.
Monday
View Native American art: The Gallery at South Puget Sound Community College is hosting its 10th annual Native American Art Exhibition through March 9 featuring paintings, basketry, carved wood pieces, textiles and mixed media pieces by local and regional artists. The show is open from noon to 4 p.m. weekdays at the Kenneth J. Minnaert Center for The Arts, 2011 Mottman Road SW. Admission is free. For more information, go to spscc.edu/gallery or call 360-596-5527.
Tuesday
Stonecroft's Christian Women’s Connection: The monthly gathering will feature a LuLaRoe Fashion Show at noon at Panorama's Gallery next to the Seventeen 51 Restaurant, 1751 Circle Drive, Lacey. Cost is $16, which includes lunch, dessert, and coffee/tea, an inspirational speaker and entertainment. For reservations, call Sylvia at 360-943-0627 or Judy at 360-412-3123.
The New Tax Law and Its Impact on Seniors: Janet Moody, a local elder care attorney, will present information about the new tax law, then take questions from 1:30-2:30 p.m. in the Quinault Auditorium (lower level) at Panorama, 1835 Circle Lane SE, Lacey. Sponsored by the Democratic Study Group at Panorama. Information: 360-438-5454.
Candidates forum: Learn more about candidates running for the Thurston Conservation District board of supervisors during a forum from 7 to 9 p.m. in room 154 of the Thuston County Courthouse, 2000 Lakeridge Dr. SW, Olympia. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters Thurston County.
Gear sale: The Olympia Mountaineers will hold a used gear sale from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Friends Meeting House, 3210 Boston Harbor Road, Olympia. More than 20 vendors will have tables of hiking, camping, climbing and other outdoor gear. Cash sales only.
Thursday
Olympia World Affairs Council lecture series: Steve Niva, associate professor of global politics at The Evergreen State College, will speak on "The Refugee Crisis and the Re-Bordering of Europe" at 7:30 p.m. at the South Puget Sound Community College Lacey Campus, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE. Free and open to the public. Information: www.olympiawac.org
