What’s Happening for Feb. 11

Monday
View Native American art: The Gallery at South Puget Sound Community College is hosting its 10th annual Native American Art Exhibition through March 9. It features paintings, basketry, carved pieces of wood, textiles, and mixed media pieces by local and regional artists. The show is open from noon to 4 p.m. weekdays at the Kenneth J. Minnaert Center for The Arts, 2011 Mottman Road SW. Admission is free. For more information, go to spscc.edu/gallery or call 360-596-5527.
Tuesday
Stonecroft’s Christian Women’s Connection: The monthly gathering features a LuLaRoe Fashion Show at noon at Panorama’s Gallery next to the Seventeen 51 Restaurant, 1751 Circle Drive, Lacey. Cost is $16, which includes lunch, dessert, coffee and tea, an inspirational speaker and entertainment. For reservations, call Sylvia at 360-943-0627 or Judy at 360-412-3123.
The new tax law and seniors: Janet Moody, a South Sound elder care attorney, will present information about the new tax law, then take questions from 1:30-2:30 p.m. in the Quinault Auditorium (lower level) at Panorama, 1835 Circle Lane SE, Lacey. Sponsored by the Democratic Study Group at Panorama. Information: 360-438-5454.
Candidates forum: Learn more about candidates running for the Thurston Conservation District Board of Supervisors at a forum from 7 to 9 p.m. in Room 154 of the Thuston County Courthouse, 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, Olympia. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Thurston County.
Gear sale: The Olympia Mountaineers is having a used gear sale from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Friends Meeting House, 3210 Boston Harbor Road, Olympia. More than 20 vendors will have tables of hiking, camping, climbing and other outdoor gear. Cash only.
Thursday
Olympia World Affairs Council lecture series: Steve Niva, associate professor of global politics at The Evergreen State College, will speak on “The Refugee Crisis and the Re-Bordering of Europe” at 7:30 p.m. at the South Puget Sound Community College Lacey Campus, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE. Free and open to the public. Information: olympiawac.org.
Saturday
Paper plane contest: Learn about flight and a variety of paper airplane folding techniques and enter a contest for distance and spot landing during Olympic Flight Museum’s 18th Annual Paper Airplane Flight School & Contest from 1 to 4 p.m. Open to all ages and skill levels. Admission for flight school is $7 and includes instruction, construction materials and a snack. Spectator and general admission is $5. Children 6 and under are free. The museum is at 7637- A Old Highway 99 SE, Olympia. For more information, go to olympicflightmuseum.com or call 360-705-3925.
Feb. 21
Kathi Kearney, a Gifted Education Specialist in Maine School Administrative District 51, will lead a free presentation and discussion about family life with gifted/highly capable learners at 7 p.m. at NOVA Middle School, 2020 22nd Ave. SE, Olympia. Information and to register go to: https://tinyurl.com/y77gnowa.
Want to get a local event listed in What’s Happening? Submit items 10 days or more in advance written in our style to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
