Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

Friday (Feb. 16) — Sunday
Old-time music highlighted at Olympia festival
The Oly Old-Time Festival returns for its 10th year with a mission to share traditional old-time fiddle music. The fun is in full swing with events from 5 p.m.-midnight Friday, 2 p.m.-midnight Saturday and 1-3 p.m. Sunday. Besides enjoying performances, you can take advantage of workshops from noon-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at First Christian Church, 701 Franklin St. SE, Olympia. All evening performances are at South Bay Grange, 3918 Sleater Kinney Road NE. New this year will be food trucks, beer, wine and gelato to enjoy. Tickets are $20 each for evening performances. For a complete schedule and to purchase tickets, go to olyoldtime.org.
Never miss a local story.
Saturday
Illuminated Ball supports Procession of the Species
Get your fancy duds out, anything that glitters, glows in the dark or actually shines, and come out to support the Procession of the Species at the Illuminated Ball at the Eagles Ballroom, 805 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. The evening will be filled with dance, music and spectacle beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. It’s a 21-and-older event, and tickets are $50. Go to brownpapertickets.com/event/3225530 to get yours.
Saturday
Emerald City Music presents Spiritual Journey at Minnaert Center
In partnership with Emerald City Music, the Minnaert Center for the Arts at South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Road SW, will host the concert Spiritual Journey. The concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday will feature a selection of works inspired by spirituals, with music by Mendelssohn, Ives, Copland and others. Tickets are $25-$40 and are available at washingtoncenter.org.
Sunday
Pianist featured in Olympia Symphony concert
Bringing the music of Mozart and Schubert to the stage, the Olympia Symphony Orchestra will present “Closing Remarks.” Pianist Oksana Ezhokina will perform the Mozart Piano Concerto No. 27 in B-flat major, and the symphony will present Schubert Symphony No. 9 in C major at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Tickets for the concert at 3 p.m. Sunday are $7-$60. Get yours at washingtoncenter.org.
Wednesday
Tiempo Libre brings Latin rhythms to town
Billed as one of the hottest Latin bands today, the three-time Grammy Award-nominated band Tiempo Libre mixes jazz harmonies and seductive Latin rhythms. See them when they come to the Washington Center for Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia, for a 7:30 p.m. concert on Wednesday. Tickets are $25-$47 and are available at washingtoncenter.org
Saturday
Learn paper aviation skills at the Olympia Flight Museum
In its 18th year, the Paper Airplane Flight School & Contest returns Saturday to the Olympia Flight Museum, 7637-A Old Highway 99 SE. Learn how to make paper airplanes, from simple to complex, and test your skills in distance and soft-landing contests. The family-friendly event features experts to guide you from construction to flight. The fun is from 1-4 p.m. Saturday. Spectator and general admission is $5, participants are $7. All ages and skill levels are welcome. For more information, go to olympiflightmuseum.com
Friday (Feb. 16) — Saturday
Scottish folk artist Jim Malcolm at Traditions
Known for his infectious humor and songwriting, Jim Malcolm returns to Traditions Café and World Folk Art, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. The award-winning Scottish folk performer will play two nights, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $18 general admission, $12 for students/low income. Call 360-705-2819 for more information.
Thursday — Feb. 24
“Hello Dolly!” lights up stage for Olympia School District Education Foundation
Come out and support the Olympia School District Education Foundation at the annual Olympia School District Players performance of “Hello Dolly!” The foundation provides thousands of dollars to teachers and other staff to pay for supplies or projects not covered by the school district. Enjoy the fun of the classic musical at the Olympia High School Performing Arts Center. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursday as well as Feb. 23 and 2 and 7 p.m. Feb. 24. Tickets are $10 and available at osdef.org.
Comments