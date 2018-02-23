A Really Big Shoe 12, a fundraiser for Thurston County’s homeless youth, will feature The Brothers Four playing American folk music.
A Really Big Shoe 12, a fundraiser for Thurston County’s homeless youth, will feature The Brothers Four playing American folk music. Courtesy of A Really Big Shoe 12

Entertainment

Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

The Olympian

February 23, 2018 06:16 AM

Saturday

Local comedian returns for Washington Center show

Olympia’s own Gabriel Rutledge is a past winner of both the Seattle International Comedy Competition and The Laughing Skull Comedy Festival in Atlanta. He’s gone on to making appearances on Comedy Central’s “Live at Gotham,” Comedy.TV and Comics Unleashed. Get your laugh on when he comes to the Washington Center for Performing Arts, 512 Washington St., for a show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $17 and $25 and you can get yours at 360-753-8586 or washingtoncenter.org

Thursday — March 24

Get a dog’s eye view

Harlequin Productions’ “The Art of Racing in the Rain” takes a look at the wonders and absurdities of human life as only a dog could see it. The play, described as both heart-wrenching and uplifting, opens Thursday at the State Theater, 202 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through March 24. Tickets are $20-$35; March 7 is pay what you can. For more information, call 360-786-0151 or go to harlequinproductions.org

Sunday

The Brothers Four perform in A Really Big Shoe 12

Entertainment Explosion hosts “A Really Big Shoe 12” at the Washington Center for Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, to raise money to benefit more than 2,000 homeless kids in Thurston and Mason counties. This year’s show features The Brothers Four playing American folk music at 2 p.m. Sunday. Songs will include “Green Leaves of Summer,” “Try to Remember,” “If I Had a Hammer” and more. Tickets are $17-$37 at 360-753-8586 or washingtoncenter.org

Saturday

Mmmmmmm pie

No matter whether you like baking pie or just eating it, PieFest 10 — The Finale is right up your alley. Break out your best pie recipe and join in the contest — or just come to eat when the final fest takes over The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. The contest dropoff is 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday with judging beginning at 11:45 a.m. The festival is from 1-4 p.m. where you can eat pie, win raffle prizes and help support the Thurston County Food Bank and Senior Nutrition Program. Contestants pay $5 to enter a pie; those eating pay $3 per slice or three cans of quality food product. For more information, go to olypie.org.

Saturday

Find used books and more at Books Brownies & Beans

Book lovers should mark their calendars for this year’s Books Brownies & Beans Used Book Sale from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division St. NW. Benefitting the homeless population of Thurston County, the sale features thousands of gently used books, audiobooks, CDs and DVDs of all types and genres. Enjoy live music, baked goods and coffee while your browse and shop.

Friday (Feb. 23)

Golden Bough presents musical journey from old to new

Painting a musical picture, Golden Bough and its “America Bound” concert is a musical journey from the Old World to the new, with Irish and Scottish folk songs and Irish-American music hall numbers. The band will perform at Traditions Cafe, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia, at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $15, $10 for students and those with low income. For more information, call 360-705-2819.

Thursday through March 3

‘The Glass Menagerie’ takes the stage at SPSCC

Tennesse Williams’ classic American drama “The Glass Menagerie” will be performed by South Puget Sound Community College students Thursday plus March 2 and 3 at the Minnaert Center for the Arts at SPSCC, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. Showtimes are 7 p.m. all three nights. Tickets are $12 at 360-753-8586 or washingtoncenter.org

