Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

Through March 24
Harlequin Productions’ ‘heart-wrenching, uplifting’ play opens
Harlequin Productions’ “The Art of Racing in the Rain” looks at the wonders and absurdities of human life as only a dog could see it. The show opened Thursday at the State Theater, 202 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through March 24. Tickets are $20-$35; March 7 is pay what you can. For more information, call 360-786-0151 or go to harlequinproductions.org
Never miss a local story.
Saturday
Night of piano classics at Mid-Season Concert
The Olympia Chamber Orchestra’s Mid-Season Concert will feature the winners of the Olympia Music Teachers’ Association piano contest and the music of Ravel, Schumann and Beethoven. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Minneart Center for the Arts at South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. Tickets are $10 and are available online at washingtoncenter.org
Saturday
Olympia Dance Festival showcases local talent and SYTYCD finalist
Ballet Northwest and the Washington Center for Performing Arts will present Olympia Dance Festival at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. It will features many types of dance: from ballet, modern, jazz, tap and ballroom to hip-hop, Chinese, Irish and Middle Eastern dance. The guest artist will be Melinda Sullivan, best known for her stint in the top 10 of “So You Think You Can Dance” on FOX TV. Come out to the center, 512 Washington St. SE in Olympia, to see the 14 local dance companies perform. Tickets are $12 and are available at washingtoncenter.org.
Thursday
Original fringe comedy dresses God in a floral power suit
Winner of 18 “Best of the Fest” awards and known as one of the most popular shows on the international fringe circuit, “God is a Scottish Drag Queen” has been making audiences laugh across the country. The original comedy will be at the Washington Center for Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, for a 7:30 p.m. show Thursday. Tickets are $32 and are available at washingtoncenter.org. But be warned: It may be inappropriate for younger audiences; it contains strong language.
Saturday — Sunday
Spring Fling is full of family fun
Celebrate the upcoming arrival of spring country style at the Spring Fling Festival at the Thurston County Fairgrounds, 3054 Carpenter Road SE, Lacey. There will be a variety of vendors on hand, food trucks, and free arts, crafts and games for the kids. What’s even better? Admission and parking are free. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Sunday
Lights, cameras and fun at Oscar Party
Join in some old-fashioned Hollywood glitz and glamor at the Olympia Film Society’s Oscar Party. Dress to impress, take a stroll down the red carpet and snap a photo with an authentic Oscar statue before watching the Oscars live on the big screen. Hosted by Bree McKenna and Lisa Prank, the doors open at 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10, $7 for OFS members. All proceeds benefit OFS. Go to olympiafilmsociety.org
Friday
Love to dance? Swing on in to The Olympia Center
The UK’s Jive Aces return to Olympia for a 9 p.m. Friday show at The Olympia Center ballroom, 222 Columbia St. NW. If you like Big Bad Voodoo Daddy or the Brian Setzer Orchestra, this is your show. Tickets are $25 general admission or $30 for table seating and are available at https://olympia-eagles-fundraiser.ticketleap.com/jive-aces-danceshow-at-the-olympia-center-ballroom/ Doors open at 8 p.m. for table seating and 8:30 p.m. for general admission. This is a fundraiser for new windows in the Olympia Eagles ballroom.
Friday — Sunday
Some old-fashioned dark comedy
Joseph Kesserling’s black comedy “Arsenic and Old Lace” opens this weekend at Yelm’s Triad Theater. The classic play is about two little-old-lady aunts who see killing as an act of charity. Tickets are $10-20. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays through March. Information: 857-67-STAGE, www.srotheater.org or www.facebook.com/srotheater
Comments