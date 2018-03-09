Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

Friday (March 9) through March 25
Romantic comedy opens at Olympia Little Theatre
Described as a quirky romantic comedy for all ages, Olympia Little Theatre’s production “Butterflies are Free” tells the story of a man blind since birth and his bid for freedom and love. The play opens Friday and will continue through March 25. Showtimes at the theater, 1925 Miller Ave. NE, are 7:25 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 1:55 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $11-$15 and are available online at olympialittletheatre.org or at Yenney Music, 2703 Capital Mall Drive SW.
Saturday
A capella is the star at Harmony Sweepstakes Festival
Masterworks Choral Ensemble again hosts the Pacific Northwest Region’s Harmony Sweepstakes A Capella Festival at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Seven performance groups will compete, and styles will range from R&B, barbershop and jazz to soul and country. Renegade Quartet, the 2017 winners, will host and perform at the 7:30 p.m. concert Saturday. Tickets are $26 for adults, $21 for seniors and students, and $10 for youth. Get yours at 360-753-8586 or washingtoncenter.org.
Saturday
Explore the world at Ethnic Celebration
Experience music, dance and art from around the world at Lacey’s Ethnic Celebration at Saint Martin’s University Worthington Center and Marcus Pavilion. The free, family-friendly event will showcase traditions from other lands through demonstrations, displays, and live entertainment on three stages. There also will be hands-on craft activities for the whole family. The event runs 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday.
Saturday
Dance to Make a Difference benefits local charity
Eight local dance companies will come together for a cause when Studio West Dance Theatre hosts its annual Dance to Make a Difference benefit. The net proceeds will benefit Family Support Center of South Sound, which provides support for local homeless and low-income families. There will be a gala at 6 p.m. that includes a light dinner, wine and live music. The performances begin at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Minnaert Center for the Arts at South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. Tickets for the gala and performance are $40; tickets for the performances only are $15. Call or go online: 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org
Thursday
Experience the ‘clean’ side of comedy with Brian Regan
Brian Regan is known for his clean humor, with no profanity or off-color jokes. His Netflix special, “Brian Regan: Nunchuck and Flamethrowers,” premiered in November, and now he’s coming to the Washington Center for Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia, for a show at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Get your tickets — $54.50 — at 360-753-8586 or washingtoncenter.org.
Thursday
Area’s brewing history is the topic at ‘It’s the Water’ at Schmidt House
While researching her master’s thesis, Megan Ockerman delved into the history of the Olympia Brewing Company and discovered the brewer archives in the basement of the Schmidt House. Her thesis is an in-depth look at the family and beer that has affected this region. She will present It’s the Water: A History of the Olympia Brewing Company at noon Thursday at the Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater. Admission is free. For more information, go to olytumfoundation.org
Thursday
LEAD celebrates with art exhibit at Evergreen
Hosting its first Art Exhibit, Literacy and Education for Adults with Disabilities (LEAD) will showcase local artists who work at The Hummingbird Studio. The exhibit is being displayed at the art gallery at The Evergreen State College, 2700 Evergreen Parkway NW, Olympia. The semi-formal event is from 5-8 p.m. Thursday. Artwork is for sale, donations will be accepted. Go to tinyurl.com/ybrn7dy5 for more information.
