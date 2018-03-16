Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

Saturday
Unity concert: Standing up and singing out
Taking a stand confronting the rising tide of intolerance, the Seattle Men’s and Women’s Choirs are coming together for “Not In Our Town,” a unity concert coming to the Washington Center for Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. The performance will feature a musical theater piece from the creators of “Ragtime” about the history of the civil rights. The 7:30 p.m. concert Saturday will be filled with inspiring stories of equality and songs of celebration. Tickets are $25-$47 and are available by phone or online; 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org
Never miss a local story.
Saturday
“Romantic Favorites” performed by SPSCC Orchestra
In the second concert of the season, the South Puget Sound College Orchestra will perform “Romantic Favorites” in a 7:30 p.m. concert Saturday. It will feature Rossini’s Overture from “William Tell,” Schumann’s “Piano Concerto in A Minor” with Olympia pianist Jennifer Hermann, Franz Liszt’s “Les Preludes” and Stravinsky’s “Firebird.” Come out to the Minnaert Center for the Performing Art;s, 2011 Mottman Road SW to discover the talents of student musicians. Tickets are $12 and you can get yours by phone or online; 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org
Friday (March 16)
A night covering 150 years of choral music
Showcasing the changing harmonic and vocal styles of the last 150 years, the South Puget Sound Community College and the South Puget Sound Chamber Singers will perform “Season of Song.” It will represent music from Mendelssohn and Faure to the Beach Boys and The Mamas and Papas, along with some Irish favorites. Tickets to the 7:30 p.m. concert Friday are $12. It’s at the Minnaert Center for Performing Arts, 2011 Mottman Road SW. Call or go online for your tickets; 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org
Friday (March 16) — April 1
Olympia Family Theater brings DeCamillo book to the stage
Based on the the book of author Kate DiCamillo, “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” comes to the stage adapted by Dwayne Hartford. The Olympia Family Theater production follows the 20-year journey of the china rabbit doll named Edward as he sheds arrogance and discovers the importance of people, friendship and love. The play opens Friday and will continue through April 1 at the OFT theater, 612 Fourth Ave., E. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays, 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. March 22 at 7 p.m. is a pay-what-you-can performance. Tickets are $13-$19 and are available at olyft.org
Sunday
Bagels, blintzes and lox highlight Blintzapalooza fundraiser
With a history of community service, Temple Beth Hatfiloh will host its 30th Annual Blintzapalooza this weekend. Featuring blintzes, bagel sandwiches with lox and cream and cheese, the event also includes a book sale with more than 3000 books from which to choose. Following tradition, there will be the annual baking competition open to the public with the best homemade bagels being chosen by local judges. Hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday at the temple, 201 Eighth Ave SE, Olympia. This year’s proceeds will go to Olympia Free Clinic, Concern for Animals and Bridge Music. Go to tinyurl.com/ybrdzmxs for more information.
Friday (March 16) — Saturday
Evergreen Experimental Theatre brings “Three Sisters” to the stage
Putting their own spin on a classic Chekhovian work, The Evergreen State College Experimental Theatre presents “Three Sisters” in three performances this weekend. The story is set in provincial Russian in 1902 following the lives of three sisters and with Sarah Ruhl’s translation brings the lyricism and humor alive. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday, 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Experimental Theatre on the Evergreen State College campus. Admission is free; there is a $3 fee for parking.
Saturday
Get outdoors and celebrate Arbor Day
Join in the fun of Olympia’s Arbor Day Event at LBA Park (Little Baseball Association Park), 3333 Morse-Merryman Road SE, Olympia, this weekend. There will be family-friendly events throughout the day including a birding walk, invasive plants of local forests workshops, pruning workshop and live music by Artesian Rumble Arkestra. It is 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and is free to the public. If you want to get your hands dirty help restore native habitat in the park with work party from 1-3 p.m. Register for the service project at streamteam.info/getinvolved. For more information go to olympiawa.gov/arborday.
Comments