Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

Friday (March 23)
Climate Change in Washington Center’s Black Box
The Black Box Jazz series brings local, regional and national jazz artists to the Washington Center for Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, in a cabaret setting for the over-21 crowd. This week’s offering will feature the local band Climate Change performing at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $27 and available at 360-753-8586 or washingtoncenter.org.
Saturday
Food, wine, brews, music and fun at Capital Food & Wine Festival
The beloved Capital Food & Wine Festival returns Saturday to Saint Martin’s University’s Marcus Pavilion, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. Make it a day with your friends sampling regional wines, beer and local restaurants’ fare while enjoying live jazz and blues performances. The annual fundraiser is managed by a mostly all-volunteer committee of alumni and friends to raise money for scholarships. Hours are noon-9 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Go to capitalfoodandwinefestival.com for more information.
Saturday
Blues and classical come together in Emerald City Music concert
The Seattle-based Emerald City Music has partnered this year with South Puget Sound Community College for a series of concerts. This week, “In Blue” breaks from tradition for a blending of blues and classical that will include works by Ravel, Stravinsky, Bernstein and Gershwin. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at SPSCC’s Minnaert Center for the Arts’ main stage, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. Tickets are $25 and $40 and are available at 360-753-8586 or washingtoncenter.org
Sunday
Violinist Rebecca Anderson performs with Olympia Symphony Orchestra
At 7 p.m. Sunday, the Olympia Symphony Orchestra will perform a concert titled “Northern Exposure,” with music by Bruch and Elgar, and featuring violinist Rebecca Anderson, who has made solo appearances with the Philadelphia Orchestra and collaborated with Ben Folds. Tickets to the concert at the Washington Center for Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia, are $7-$60 at 360-753-8586 or washingtoncenter.org.
Thursday
Petronio dance company debuts at Washington Center
The Stephen Petronio Company combines new music, visual art and fashion with powerful modern dance. In its Olympia performance on Thursday, the dance troupe will perform Steve Paxton’s “Goldberg Variations,” Petronio’s “Untitled Touch,” and the West Coast premiere of Petroni’s “Hardness 10.” Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia, are $32, $47 and $64 at 360-753-8586 or washingtoncenter.org.
Friday, through April 20
SPSCC art exhibit hosts open reception
The Gallery at South Puget Sound Community College brings the award-winning artists from the 2017 Southwest Washington Juried Exhibition back together for the Juror’s Invitational. Participating artists include Melissa Barnes, Bernie Bleha, Charles Eklund, Doyle Fanning, Evan Clayton Horback, Hart James, Neil Peck, ReBecca Smurr, Jason Sobottka, and CJ Swanson. You can meet the artists at the opening reception from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the gallery at the Minnaert Center for the Arts, 2011 Mottman Road SW. The exhibit will continue through April 20. To learn more go to spscc.edu/gallery.
Saturday
‘Fisher Poetry’ with Pat Dixon at Olympia library
Poet Pat Dixon has drift-gilnetted in Alaska for 20 years, and shares many of his experiences in his work. Dixon will present some of his poetry and stories at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE, in “Caught in the Net: An Afternoon of Fisher Poetry” from 3:30-4:45 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.
Thurday
Support the fight against homelessness at gala
Support the nonprofit SideWalk at its annual fundraiser gala, “Love for a Change,” starting at 6 p.m. Thursday at South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. The gala will include red carpet photography, cocktails, raffle prizes and a meal. The volunteer-driven group has helped house more than 1,000 people experiencing homelessness. For more information, go to walkthurston.org/LFAC2018
