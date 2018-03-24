The singing principal hopes for winter to end in new snow day announcement

Chad Caddell, the singing principal, mimics Billy Joel in an online announcement that Union Pointe Academy in Kentucky was closed due to a spring snowstorm. Caddell jokes that parents might slash his tires due to the high number of snow days.
Union Pointe Academy via Storyful Courtesy
