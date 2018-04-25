New maps and musician mosaics highlight Olympia’s spring Arts Walk

Three mosaics portraying local musical icons have been installed in downtown Olympia to mark gathering spots for acoustic music performances. They’ll be dedicated between noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. Among those honored is Verne Eke, a singer, musician, and musical director who was instrumental in the founding of The Washington Center for the Performing Arts. His mosaic, designed by Jennifer Kuhns, is outside the center at 512 Washington St. SE.

Courtesy of The Washington Center for the Performing Arts