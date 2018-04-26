7 things you shouldn’t miss at Olympia’s spring Arts Walk

Here are some of the offerings at this spring’s Arts Walk you shouldn’t miss.
Birdman
Chris Maynard of Olympia is internationally known for his intricate feather shadowboxes. It’s been two years since his work has been on display at Arts Walk. You can see never-before-shown pieces Friday and Saturday at Capitol Florist, 515 Capitol Way S. Catch them before they fly off to galleries in New York City, San Francisco, Santa Fe and Paris. 360-878-0755, featherfolio.com
Get folksy
Visitors to Arbutus Folk School’s Arts Walk celebration won’t just see a wide array of folk art. They’ll see art being made and they can even make some themselves. The school, at 610 Fourth Ave. E., will showcase scrimshaw by Lara Tukarski, ceramic sculpture by Sarah Farley and Windsor furniture by Eric Cannizzaro. Matt Samson will play piano (on the sidewalk, if the weather cooperates). The school also will host a hands-on clay studio, a woodworking project and more. 360-867-8815, arbutusfolkschool.org
Grand opening
The new restaurant and event space Octapas Café, at 414 Fourth Ave. E., is timing its grand opening with Arts Walk and Procession of the Species. From 5 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, check out the space — remodeled since it was home to Obsidian — and see metalwork by Harro Louise Scharbau IV, mixed-media pieces by Ione Mullins and paintings by Octapas owner Jamie Brayshaw. There’ll be live music, too, though the schedule was still in flux this week. 360-878-9333, octapascafe.com
Welcome to the Community Care Center
The Providence Community Care Center offers space and services for people without homes. Friday night, the center, at 225 State Ave. NE, opens its doors to the larger community for Arts Walk. The Lemmings will play a free concert at 7 p.m. with special guest Dr. Head Mirror, and ceramics painted by people who spend time at the center will be on display. 360-486-6400, provccc.org
Micaiah on the mic
Micaiah Sawyer, the soulful singer-songwriter who won MoPOP’s 2018 Sound Off competition, will perform from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Olympia Farmers Market, 700 Capitol Way N. Judges for the 21-and-under battle of the bands described Sawyer as “a rare talent,” and her win earned her a performance slot at Bumbershoot, Seattle’s famed Labor Day weekend music festival. Also at the farmers market for Arts Walk: Tumwater Hill Marimba, performing from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday. 360-352-9096, olympiafarmersmarket.com
Emerging after all these years
Teri Bevelacqua of Olympia has always made art, she told The Olympian, yet at 54, she describes herself as an emerging artist. After years working in real estate, putting her children through school, and taking care of aging parents, Bevelacqua is finally a full-time artist, and she’s having her first show in 14 years. She’ll show 67 paintings at Art House Designs, 420 Franklin St. SE. Her work will be up for the next month, and she’ll give an artist’s talk at 7 p.m. May 3. Also at Art House for Arts Walk: paintings by Phyllis Emmert and music by Itamare from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. 360-943-3377, arthousedesigns.com
Thinking big
Olympia painter Debra Van Tuinen has long been big in the art world, with work in galleries as far away as London. “This is big time, folks,” art critic Alec Clayton proclaimed in a recent critique. She’s also been making art on a grand scale, with recent works up to 88 inches tall. For Arts Walk, she’ll show 20 or more of these large works plus many smaller paintings at Waterstreet Café, 610 Water St. SW. (One of her pieces also can be seen year-round in The Olympian's new community room at 522 Franklin St. SE.) Also at Waterstreet for Arts Walk: wood and stone sculpture by Bob Coble. 360-709-9090, waterstreetcafeandbar.com
