Fun things to do in Thurston County this weekend

Friday-Sunday
Music, music, music benefits Arbutus
Create your own music festival at Traditions Café this weekend and support Arbutus Folk School. The cafe has a particularly well-known set of performers on tap: Bruce Molsky — who’s been called “the Rembrandt of the Appalachian fiddle” and “the Wynton Marsalis of old-time music” — and his Molsky's Mountain Drifters play at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Olympia’s own Scott Cossu, pianist and new-age music pioneer, plays at 7:30 p.m. Saturday with cellist Holly Reeves and guitarist Lonnie Mardis. And Grammy-nominated Trio Brasileiro winds up the weekend at 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10-$20, and if you buy tickets to more than one show, Traditions will donate $10 to Arbutus. For tickets or reservations, call 360-705-2819 or stop by the café, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia.
More ‘Rain’ in the forecast
Harlequin Productions follows up “The Art of Racing in the Rain” with “Three Days of Rain,” which opens this weekend. Richard Greenberg’s Pulitzer-nominated drama explores the mysteries and misunderstandings within families. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday plus May 9-12, 17-19 and 24-26, with matinees at 2 p.m. Sunday plus May 13 and 20 at the State Theater, 202 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Tickets are $20-$35; for the May 9 show, pay what you can. 360-786-0151, harlequinproductions.org
Dancers take the stage
Studio West Dance Theatre’s “Alice in Wonderland” revisits Lewis Carroll’s beloved fantasy in a ballet with original choreography and a really big Cheshire Cat animated by multiple dancers. Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia; tickets are $18-$26. For young fans of “Wonderland,” the studio also is hosting Alice’s Tea Party, with crafts and treats, at noon and 4 p.m. Saturday; tickets are $12. 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org
Saturday
Strings in the spotlight
Emerald City Music wraps up its second season of chamber music Saturday with “Metamorphosis,” a program inspired by Leonard Bernstein and featuring works by composers he championed. The evening’s centerpiece is Strauss’ epic “Metamorphosen,” arranged for seven string players. The program also includes Beethoven’s “Eyeglasses Duo” and his Viola Quintet in C Major and a multimedia homage to Bernstein. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at The Evergreen State College Recital Hall, 2700 Evergreen Parkway NW, Olympia. Tickets, available at emeraldcitymusic.org, are $10-$43.
Monday
A place for poetry
Washington State Poet Laureate Claudia Castro Luna will visit Olympia on Monday for “Outspoken: An Evening of Outstanding Women Poets.” She and Olympia poets Dawn Pichón Barron and Emily Van Kley will read from their work and talk about the importance of poetry from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE, Lacey. The presentation is free. 360-491-3860, trl.org
Wednesday
Almost an ‘Idol’
David Archuleta, best known for his 2008 second-place finish on “American Idol,” will perform his soulful pop Wednesday in Olympia. Archuleta — who was named Junior Vocal Champion on “Star Search” in 2003 and whose eponymous debut album went gold — plays at 7:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. Tickets, available at olympiafilmsociety.org/davidarchuleta, are $36, $31 for Olympia Film Society members.
A fine romance
Lanford Wilson’s 1980 Pulitzer Prize-winning “Talley’s Folly” follows a complicated courtship. In small-town Missouri in 1944, an unlikely duo — a Jewish immigrant accountant and the daughter of a conservative family — engages in a timeless duet, wooing and waiting, waltzing and hesitating. The Olympia Little Theatre production continues with performances at 7:25 p.m. Friday and Saturday plus May 10-12 and matinees at 1:55 p.m. Sunday plus May 13 at Olympia Little Theatre, 1925 Miller Ave. NE, Olympia. Tickets are $11-$15 and are available at olympialittletheatre.org and at Yenney Music, 2703 Capital Mall Drive SW, Olympia.
