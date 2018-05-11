Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

Saturday & Sunday
Wooden Boat Fair fun at Percival Landing
Wooden boats of all vintages and sizes will be the stars at the annual Wooden Boat Fair taking over Percival Landing in downtown Olympia this weekend. There will be power boats, sailboats and row boats; dinghies, kayaks and canoes. Plus regional artisans will be on hand with artwork, pottery, wooden decor, jewelry, and nautical and other items. Check out the International Food Alley or have the kids join in building a toy boat. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.
Saturday
Night of laughs with Andrew Rivers in Lacey
Northwest comedian Andrew Rivers is a busy man these days, traveling the country for shows, making appearances on NBC and FOX, and working on the “Truth or Drink” webseries. But Rivers will make a local appearance this weekend: at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Forza Coffee, 130 Marvin Road SE, Lacey. Tickets are $15 and available by emailing advancetickets@forza.
Friday (May 11) — June 3
‘Cinder Edna’ takes a different path on classic story
A fun and irreverent adaptation of the book by Ellen Jackson, Olympia Family Theater presents “Cinder Edna,” opening Friday continuing through June 3. You will fall in love with Cinderella’s neighbor who takes a different path to the ball and her eventual “happily every after.” Showtimes are 7 p.m. Fridays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at the theater, 612 Fourth Ave., E., Olympia. Tickets are $19 for adults, $16 for seniors, students, and military, and $13 for those younger than 12. Go to olyft.org for more information.
Friday (May 11) — Sunday
Ballet Northwest brings “Swan Lake” to life at Washington Center
As the first ballet composed by Tchaikovsky, “Swan Lake” is a imaginative story that has become a classic. Ballet Northwest brings the production, with adaptations and new choreography, to the stage at The Washington Center for Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Ashley Baker, a Ballet Northwest alum and professional dancer for Ballet Idaho, is the guest artist. Performance times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $14-$33 and available by phone or online; 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org.
Thursday
Downtown Alliance launches the first Third Thursday
Kicking off the first Third Thursdays in downtown Olympia, the Olympia Downtown Alliance will fill the streets with live music, activities for kids, youth performers, games and more fun. The all-day festivities begin at 10 a.m. and continue into the evening, encouraging people to come downtown. This month the fun will be centered at the U.S. Bank parking lot off Fourth and Washington streets. For more information go to downtownolympia.org/Events/Third-Thursday
Saturday
Family fun and kids’ fishing at Columbus Park Fun Fair
Bring the kids and join the fun at the Columbus Park’s Annual Community Fun Fair. The free kids fish-in will teach kids all about fishing, plus they can join in games, sample food and generally enjoy the park at 5700 Black Lake Blvd. SW. The community event is free and open to the public. Get more details at tinyurl.com/y8opnaho
Friday (May 11) — May 18
SPSCC brings “La Cage Aux Folles” to stage
The classic comedy “La Cage Aux Folles” is a three-time Tony Award-winner. Presented by South Puget Sound Community College, showtimes for the musical will be 7:30 pm. Fridays and Saturdays through May 19 and 2 p.m. Sunday at the campus’ Minnaert Center for Performing Arts, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. Tickets are $25 adults, $22 students, seniors and military, free for SPSCC students, staff and faculty at 360-753-8586 or washingtoncenter.org
Sunday
Hurts Like Hell plays benefit concert for Thurston Community Media
Come out in support of Thurston Community Media when Hurts Like Hell takes the stage in a benefit performance Sunday. Dedicated to creating an original rock and blues sound, the band has shared stages with .38 Special and The Little River Band. The 8 p.m. concert is at The Washington Center for Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $22. Call 360-753-8586 to get yours.
