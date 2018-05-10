Olympia Family Theater’s Edna is ‘a Cinderella alternative’ for a new era

Cinder Edna — Cinderella’s cheerful, self-sufficient neighbor — has played an important role in the lives of Olympia Family Theater’s Jen Ryle and her family.
On Friday, the theater opens its second production of “Cinder Edna,” written by Ted Ryle, Jen’s husband, and starring their daughter Mandy Ryle.
The casting is a sort of happy ending to a story that began when Mandy, now 25, and her sisters, Alexa and Lulu, spent many a bedtime listening to the elder Ryles read Ellen Jackson’s children’s book about the practical Edna, who takes a bus to the ball and is certainly not in need of rescue.
“The story has always been around in our family,” Mandy Ryle told The Olympian. “My dad did really fun, silly voices for every character.”
“It was our favorite thing to read to our kids when they were little,” said director Jen Ryle, the theater’s artistic director. “It’s one of those good-role-model girl-power books.”
Mandy Ryle described her character as “a Cinderella alternative.”
“She still has an evil stepfamily and works for them, but she’s a little more roll with the punches, a little less woe is me,” she said.
At the ball, Edna loses a loafer and finds a prince — the not-so-glamorous Rupert (Justin Valdez), who runs a recycling plant — while the story’s sad-sack Cinderella (Corissa DeVerse) falls for the narcissistic Randolph (Mark Alford).
The cast in this production is different and bigger than that for OFT’s 2013 premiere, which charmed local critics. In a review on his blog, Alec Clayton used not one but three exclamation points and concluded, “You’ll love it.”
Author Jackson gave the project her blessing, too, saying: “I like this version of ‘Cinder Edna’ very, very much. The script is clever and the songs are charming.”
Though she didn’t appear in the 2013 production, Mandy Ryle did help her father with the music (as did composer Miriam Sterlin).
And Mandy once played a role in another version of “Cinder Edna,” a short play Jen Ryle developed for a group of students in the Alki Program at Olympia’s Reeves Middle School.
“I actually played Rupert,” Mandy confessed.
‘Cinder Edna’
Olympia Family Theater revisits Ted Ryle’s 2013 musical comedy based on Ellen Jackson’s book about Cinderella and her less-famous neighbor.
When: 7 p.m. Friday, plus May 17, 18 and 25 and June 1 with matinees at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, plus May 19, 20, 26 and 27 and June 2 and 3
Where: Olympia Family Theater, 612 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia
Tickets: $13-$19; for the May 17 performance, pay what you can.
More information: 360-570-1638, olyft.org
Accolades for OFT
Olympia Family Theater has won The Washington Center for the Performing Arts' 2018 Achievement in the Arts Award, the center announced last week.
The award, to be presented at the Center Stage Gala July 26, recognizes the children's theater company's contribution to Olympia's arts scene. Jen Ryle and Samantha Chandler started the company in 2006, and it currently occupies the black box theater that was formerly home to Capital Playhouse.
“Olympia Family Theater is helping raise a new generation that loves the performing arts,” Jill Barnes, the center's executive director, said in a press release.
Actor, producer and patron of the arts Jim This is the winner of the center's Commitment to the Arts Award. Among other accomplishments, This worked to secure initial funding for the construction of the center.
The fundraising gala will happen at 5:30 p.m. at the center, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $125 and available online at washingtoncenter.org or by calling the box office at 360-753-8586.
