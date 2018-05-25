Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

Friday (May 25) — Monday
Music, culture, dance and local bands at Northwest Folklife
Northwest Folklife Festival kicks off the Puget Sound music festival season with four days of music, dance, education and culture. In its 47th year, this all-volunteer, nonprofit-run event offers free access to everyone (although they suggest a $10-per-person or $20-per-family donation). The public forum is a platform for diverse groups from the Pacific Northwest to present arts, culture and heritage in a colorful festival atmosphere. And a number of Olympia groups will take the stage, including Tsunami Pinata, Ke Liko A’e O Lei Lehua E Kapuaokalani, Palmer’s Gate, Samba OlyWa, The Bow Weevils, The REDS, and Flemming Oppenhagen Behrend. It’s all happening at the Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St., Seattle. Hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday, 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Monday. For a complete lineup of activities, go to nwfolklife.org
Saturday
Jazz greats Greta Matassa, John Stowell and Clipper Anderson at Traditions
Traditions Cafe will host a night of great jazz when Greta Matassa and John Stowell join Clipper Anderson for a show. Matassa is known for her vocals and versatility, having received acclaim from Earshot, Seattle jazz magazine and the “Jazz After Hours” radio program. Stowell brings his originality to the show on his guitar and Anderson on the bass. Come out for the 7:30 p.m. show Saturday at 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. Tickets are $20, $15 for students and those with low income. Call 360-705-2819 for more information.
Saturday
OFS Kids Club movie ‘Paddington 2’ in final week
This Saturday is the last chance to see this month’s Olympia Film Society’s Kids Club movie, “Paddington 2.” The family-friendly sequel finds Paddington settled with the Brown family until the unique pop-up book in Mr. Gruber’s show is stolen. The 11 a.m. screening at Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia, is free to kids 12 and younger. Go to olympiafilmsociety.org for more information.
Friday (May 25) — June 3
Cinder Edna continues at Olympia Family Theater
The irreverent “Cinder Edna,” adapted from the book by Ellen Jackson, continues at the Olympia Family Theater through June 3. Cinderella’s neighbor takes a different path to the ball and her eventual “happily every after.” Showtimes are 7 p.m. Fridays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at the theater, 612 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Tickets are $19 for adults, $16 for seniors, students, and military, and $13 for those younger than 12. Go to olyft.org for more information.
Friday (May 25) — Sunday
Final weekend of “Three Days of Rain”
This weekend is your last chance to take in Harlequin Productions’ “Three Days of Rain.” Richard Greenberg’s Pulitzer-nominated drama explores the mysteries and misunderstandings within families. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the State Theater, 202 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Tickets are $20-$35 at 360-786-0151 or harlequinproductions.org.
Wednesday
Indie-folk duo Whitherward comes to Olympia
Songwriters Ashley E. Norton and Edward A. Williams came together to form Whitherward with a strong mission: have fun and tour often. The duo has gone on to bring four self-produced albums to life. They also tour full time and play more than 200 shows a year, including a stop at the Hotel RL by Red Lion, 2300 Evergreen Park Drive SW, Olympia, for a 6 p.m. show Wednesday. To learn more go to tinyurl.com/yaxakaxh
Friday (May 25)
All Our Exes Live in Texas show off their four-part harmony
All Our Exes Live In Texas is a quartet that combines four-part indie-folk harmony with mandolin, ukulele, guitar and accordion. They received the ARIA Award this year in the best roots and blues album category for their debut record “When We Fall.” See them live when at a 9 p.m. Friday show at Rhythm & Rye, 311 Capitol Way N., Olympia. Rooster Crow will open. Go to tinyurl.com/y7ko2e3t for more information.
