Australian foursome 'All Our Exes Live in Texas' will bring harmonies, humor to Olympia

Australian indie folk quartet All Our Exes Live in Texas has a lot going for it: four singers-musicians who know their four-part harmony and four songwriters with senses of humor.
And then there’s the name. Texas? Really?
The group, making its Olympia debut Friday at Rhythm & Rye, has toured worldwide, headlining plenty of sold-out shows in Australia and the United Kingdom and touring with The Backstreet Boys, Midnight Oil and many more.
“When art works, it takes the personal and presents it as universal,” wrote NPR’s Bob Boilen. “All Our Exes Live In Texas have reached that ideal lovingly.”
The group formed in 2013 for an “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” tribute show, and is made up of Hannah Crofts, Georgia Mooney, Elana Stone and Katie Wighton.
In an email interview from the United Kingdom, Stone (accordion) and Wighton (guitar) wrote about how the band got its start, how it chose that name, and more.
Q. Do either of you have an ex in Texas?
A. We do not. But we are taking applications …
Q. Seriously, how did you come up with the band name?
A. A very quick Google search of worst/best country song titles of all time. It was a close competition among “You’re the Reason Our Kids Are Ugly,” “Her Teeth Were Stained But Her Heart Was Pure” and “How Can I Miss You if You Never Leave.”
Q. You started with an "O Brother, Where Art Thou?” tribute show? Are you big fans of the film?
A. We are big fans indeed. We love it. The Coen brothers (directors) are amazing. Our friend put the show on, and we were thrilled to be a part of it.
Q. How did you evolve from that into a full band?
A. Good question. We are still wondering …
Q. When did you start touring internationally?
A. Our first gig overseas was at Rockwood Music Hall (on Manhattan’s Lower East Side in New York City) in 2016. It was a pretty wild time and probably one of our favorite memories.
Q. Is this your first time coming to Olympia? How about to Washington state?
A. It is our first time! It took us a little moment to get our heads around the Washington state/Washington, D.C. difference, but we have heard lovely things, and we are super excited.
Q. Between the "O Brother" connection and the Texas name, you clearly feel some connection to the United States. What’s the story?
A. We do have such a love of bluegrass/Americana music, and it really lends itself to harmonies, but our biggest influences are more in the folk/singer-songwriter world — Crosby, Stills & Nash, Joni Mitchell and some more recent loves like Phoebe Bridgers and Big Thief.
There has always been a healthy relationship between the U.S. and Australian music scenes. As Aussies, we have lapped up American music for so long. More recently, the American music industry has been celebrating our artists, such as Courtney Barnett and Tame Impala. It’s an exciting time to be playing music between the two continents.
All Our Exes Live in Texas
The Australian indie folk supergroup, known for its four-part harmonies, makes its Olympia debut. Rooster Crow opens.
When: 9 p.m. Friday
Where: Rhythm & Rye, 311 Capitol Way N., Olympia
Tickets: $10
More information: 360-705-0760, allourexesliveintexas.com
Listen (and watch): Hear the breakup song “Tell Me” at youtube.com/watch?v=ppCmua8Yl-4.
