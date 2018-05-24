New theater company bringing Broadway musicals back to Olympia

South Sound has a new theater company, the musically focused Broadway Olympia — the first musical theater company here since Capital Playhouse closed in 2013.
Broadway Olympia will begin its first season Aug. 16 with “Legally Blonde,” based on the 2001 Reese Witherspoon film about a young woman’s journey from Malibu to Harvard Law School.
The company has announced a full season of musicals, each running one week only. At least the first two will happen at the Capitol Theater, and the theme, in keeping with the venue, is “Broadway at the Movies.”
The season’s shows also all have strong name recognition, something artistic director Lexi Barnett and managing director Kyle Murphy thought would be a smart way to launch a new company.
“We talked about offering a kind of appetizer sampler platter of the kinds of shows that we were interested in doing for our first season,” said Barnett of Tacoma. “We’re excited about offering contemporary titles and contemporary-style musicals.
“We’re also really interested in edgier shows,” she added. “ ‘Rocky Horror’ and ‘Cabaret’ were ones that we knew people would know something about, but also would be in contrast with silly shows like ‘The Wedding Singer’ and ‘Young Frankenstein.’ ”
“Legally Blonde,” in particular, has a strong local history, too. Capital Playhouse produced it in 2013, and Olympia High School just wrapped up a production.
The musical has been praised for going beyond its on-screen source material with rhyming couplets, a Greek chorus of sorority sisters and a woman-power vibe. (There’s even a dab of #MeToo, but it’s something of a spoiler to say more.)
As with much of Olympia theater, Capital Playhouse is part of Broadway Olympia’s back story.
“We would not be here without Capital Playhouse’s presence in the community when I was growing up — as well as Harlequin’s,” said Murphy, an Olympia native. “I grew up doing Kids at Play.”
He left Olympia — and theater — in 1997 after graduating from Olympia High. When he returned in 2014, Murphy wanted to get involved with musical theater again.
“That was about a year after Capital Playhouse had closed,” he said. “There was a void, and I reached out to see what I could do to help.”
Along the way, he appeared in Apple Tree Productions’ 2017 “Hairspray,” a production with both adults and youth in the cast. Apple Tree, which focuses on youth productions, is also something of a successor to Capital Playhouse; director Heidi Fredericks taught in the Kids at Play program for many years.
Both Murphy and Barnett — a director, choreographer and teaching artist who has worked with, among others, Tacoma Musical Playhouse and Tacoma Little Theatre — are relative newcomers to Olympia theater, but Broadway Olympia is calling in such well-respected locals as Bruce Haasl (set designer), Amy Shephard (choreographing “Frankenstein”) and Chris Serface (directing “Rocky Horror”). Serface has a long history in Olympia theater — including serving on the Playhouse board when he was just 17 — and he is currently managing artistic director of Tacoma Little Theatre.
Broadway Olympia
Where: First two shows at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia; locations for others to be announced
Tickets: $20 (and $17 for Olympia Film Society members for shows at the Capitol Theater)
More information: 253-961-4161, broadwayolympia.com
The season
- “Legally Blonde” (8 p.m. Aug. 16-19 and 2 p.m. Aug. 18 and 19): Socialite and sorority girl Elle Woods shows the substance behind her style and uses both to succeed at Harvard Law School in the stage version of the 2001 film.
- “The Rocky Horror Show” (8 p.m. Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, 2 and 4 and 2 p.m. and midnight Nov. 3): The campy musical about Dr. Frank N. Furter and friends is a send-up of B horror movies, but the stage version predated the cult-classic 1975 film.
- “The Wedding Singer” (8 p.m. Feb. 14-17 and 2 p.m. Feb. 16-17): The Tony-nominated musical about the titular singer’s romantic ups and downs was based on the 1998 Adam Sandler flick.
- “Young Frankenstein” (8 p.m. March 28-31 and 2 p.m. March 30 and 31): Things are “Abby Normal” at the Frankenstein mansion in Mel Brooks’ stage adaptation of his classic 1974 monster-movie parody.
- “Cabaret” (8 p.m. May 16-19 and 2 p.m. May 18 and 19): This 1966 Broadway classic about the scene at a seedy nightclub and the rise of the Nazis inspired the popular 1972 film starring Joel Grey and Liza Minnelli.
