Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

Friday (June 1) — Sunday
Old-fashioned fun at Mason County Forest Festival
Mason County Forest Festival celebrates the community’s logging heritage with a long weekend of old-fashioned fun. You can take in the Stihl Timbersports Professional Western Qualifier logging competition, which will include chopping, sawing, log rolling and climbing. Also check out the Paul Bunyon Grand Parade, the family and pet parade, the carnival, the car show and the fireworks. It’s all happening in Shelton from 4-11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, go to masoncountryforestfestival.org
Saturday
Rubber ducky, you’re the one
It’s time again for one of the wackiest fundraisers around: the annual Duck Dash, sponsored by Lacey Rotary. Visitors are invited to sponsor one (or more) or the 12,000 rubber ducks that will be dumped into the Deschutes River at Tumwater Falls Park, and the fastest ducks win prizes for their sponsors. Buy your own lucky duck for $5. The fun begins at 11 a.m. Saturday with the family food and fun fair with live music and entertainment, kids’ activities, games and chances to win prizes. The duck race happens at 4 p.m. Head out to Tumwater Falls Park, 110 Deschutes Way SW, Tumwater. Admission is free.
Saturday
Canoe Families Celebration honors native culture
The fourth annual Canoe Families Celebration at Millersylvania State Park honors and supports the Chehalis, Nisqually, Puyallup and Skokomish tribal Canoe Families who participate in the Canoe Journey and keep canoeing alive as part of the culture. Enjoy free canoe rides, native singers, drummers and storytellers, traditional weaving, cedar work and woodcarving as well as kids activities. A salmon and fry bread lunch will be available for $10; free hot dogs and s’mores also will be offered. All proceeds support the Canoe Families. The event runs noon-4 p.m. Saturday in the boat launch area of Deep Lake, 12245 Tilley Road S., Olympia. A Discover Pass in not needed to attend the event.
Friday (June 1) — Saturday
It’s all about the art at the Olympia Comics Festival
The Olympia Comics Festival celebrates comics as an art form and focuses on creator-owned work. This year’s guests of honor are Farel Dalrymple, best known for his award-winning comics series “Pop Gun War,” and Shannon Wheeler, a cartoonist for The New Yorker who also created the satirical superhero Too Much Coffee Man. The Cartoonists’ Expo will highlight the work of Pacific Northwest cartoonists plus there will be panels by artists. The two-day event begins from 7-8:30 p.m. Friday at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE, featuring the guests of honor. Saturday will be at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. The festival is free and open to the public. Go to olympiacomicsfestival.org for more information.
Wednesday
High-flying Brotherhood Takes Flight closes out season
Don’t miss the season finale of The Brotherhood Takes Flight aerial shows hosted by Airbound Underground at 8 p.m. Wednesday. The night will be filled with local favorite artists, the return of aerial roulette and other fun. Stick around for a dance party with DJ First Lady after the show at The Brotherhood Lounge, 119 Capitol Way N., Olympia. Admission is free, but tips are encouraged for the performers.
Friday (June 1)
A ‘connected’ night of music with Jaya and Ananda
Enjoy an evening of mantra music when Jaya Lakshmi and Ananda perform a Chant and Heart Songs Concert at True Self Yoga, 272 Westmoor Court SW, Olympia. Their music blends the modern and ancient soundscapes, invoking a meditative and connected state. Based in Oregon, the duo offer a combination of kirtan, bhajan and original compositions. The 7:30 p.m. Friday performance also will celebrate Ananda’s new album “The Flower of Life.” Tickets are $18 and available at tickets.brightstarevents.com/events/18378
Saturday
Benefit concert at Capitol Theater supports immigrants’ rights
Immigrants’ rights will be the focus of the Rock Against Trump benefit concert Saturday at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. The pro-peace concert brings a promise of “loud music, loud message and peaceful actions” and is a youth-led event to raise awareness, promote community unity and speak out against bias. The 6:30 p.m. show will feature the bands Girl Trouble, Forty Feet Tall, Cosmos and Little Spirits, hosted by DJ Luvva J. Admission is $20 general admission, $15 for Olympia Film Society members and students, and are available at olympiafilmsociety.org
