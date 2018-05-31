Capital High senior takes on Trump with benefit concert to support immigrants’ rights

Tacoma’s iconic garage band Girl Trouble will headline Saturday’s Rock Against Trump in Olympia, an ambitious concert aimed at increasing awareness of what immigrants and refugees face, registering young voters, and raising money for the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project.
And Capital High School senior Spencer Rex made it all happen — with a little help from his friends.
“After Mr. Trump was elected, I found myself on Twitter a lot complaining,” Rex, 18, told The Olympian. “I wasn’t doing everything I could be doing. I thought, ‘Let me use something that I know about, which is the music business, and let me do something creative and different.’ ”
Wait … An 18-year-old high school senior who knows a lot about the music business?
It’s true. Among other connections, Rex learned about the business from his aunt Ty Stiklorius, a talent manager in Los Angeles, and even before he came up with the Rock Against Trump idea, he’d applied to study Pop Music as Art and Business at the School of the New York Times, where he was about to learn a whole lot more.
As part of the two-week summer program, students mocked up a plan for a music festival, speaking with industry professionals to get quotes and advice on everything necessary for a festival. While working on the assignment, Rex talked up his idea for a benefit concert.
“I have talked to people all across the world about how I could pull this off,” he said.
So he was ready to raise funds (more than $5,000), secure a venue (the Capitol Theater, which offers a special rate for nonprofits and benefit shows) and book the bands, which all agreed to play at discounted rates.
Besides Girl Trouble — which has been rocking the Northwest and beyond for more than 30 years and has opened for the likes of Nirvana and The Sonics — the lineup includes Portland hard rockers Forty Feet Tall, Seattle psychedelic folkies Little Spirits, and Seattle hip-hop outfit Cosmos, the 2016 winners of MoPOP’s Battle of the Bands.
“We had a very, very long list,” Rex said of the process of securing bands. “We got a lot of nos before we got yeses.
“We are really excited because each one represents a different genre, a different feel and a different demographic and that’s what we wanted,” he said. “The immigrant community is very all encompassing. We want that to be seen.”
Girl Trouble is a particularly appropriate choice, said Audrey Henley of the Olympia Film Society, which owns the theater. “They're a South Sound favorite, rebellious and loud, fighters for what's fair, and outspoken humanitarians often giving back to causes through their music and art,” she told The Olympian.
Rex’s great-grandmother and grandmother, from Latvia, were in a displaced persons camp in Germany after World War II. A Tacoma church sponsored the women so they could emigrate.
“They got a new start here,” he said. “My great grandmother, who didn’t speak a word of English when she came to the United States, ended up becoming a librarian.”
That’s part of the reason he chose to donate proceeds from the show — and from the Rock Against Trump T-shirts that will be for sale there — to the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, which provides legal services and advocacy to immigrants.
It was a tough decision. “We had trouble narrowing it down because of the amount of people that Trump has made mad,” he said. “We could have given to the environment. We could have given to LGBTQ+ communities. We could have given to a number of organizations.”
Rex has had ample help on the project, and not just from the pros he met while studying in New York. Assisting along the way were brother Benjamin Rex, 16 and a sophomore at Capital, and fellow Capital seniors Dawson Landers and Ellison Roycroft, both 18. His mom, Ann Flannigan, who is vice president of public relations for the Washington State Employees Credit Union, proofread the press release.
He’s had plenty of experience taking the initiative, though.
He’s aiming for a career managing artists who share his concerns about social justice, and he has his next steps planned.
“This year, I’m going to be working at Bumbershoot,” said Rex, who’ll study business at the University of Washington in the fall. “I try to insert myself into situations that will hopefully accelerate my path toward a career in the music business.”
Rock Against Trump
Tacoma’s Girl Trouble headlines a benefit for the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project. Also in the lineup: Forty Feet Tall, Cosmos and Little Spirits.
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, with doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Where: Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. E., Olympia
Tickets: $20 general admission, $15 for students and Olympia Film Society members
More information: olympiafilmsociety.org/rockagainsttrump, rockagainsttrumpolympia@gmail.org
