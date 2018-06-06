Olympia's weekend-long Pride celebration includes parties, parade and festival

Olympia Pride aims to bring together 15,000 people from the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender communities along with their allies this weekend.
Capital City Pride is hosting the annual Olympia parade and festival on Sunday. The theme is “Live. Love. Be.”
It's the 28th iteration of the festival held in downtown Olympia that drew 400 people in its first year..
Pride kicks off on Thursday evening with an interfaith service at Temple Beth Hatfiloh. There are parties Friday and Saturday.
The highlight of the weekend is scheduled for noon Sunday: The Pride Parade on Capitol Way. It's followed by the Pride Festival 1-5 p.m. at Heritage Park.
Sunday's events are family-friendly, free and open to the public, according to Gina Thompson, Pride chair.
The parade will include floats, marching groups and, of course, plenty of drag queens.
“Our parade isn’t just a celebration, it’s an affirmation of identity," Thompson said. "I love how Pride fosters a sense of community in folks. That is one of the most powerful and meaningful feelings in the world."
Festival entertainment includes The Sexbots, who is Ilima Considine, a Portland musical artist whose stage presence verges on performance art. Returning this year is Caravan of Glam, also from Portland, a vaudeville-meets-drag troupe, and “America’s Got Talent” veterans.
The festival will have nearly 100 booths, a family activity center, and a food court.
CAPITAL CITY PRIDE
When: June 7-10
Information:capitalcitypride.net/
EVENTS
Interfaith Pride Service: 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Temple Beth Hatfiloh, 201 Eighth Ave. SE, Olympia. Features readings and songs that draw upon compassion, understanding, justice, and mutuality; All ages.
Jakes on 4th Kick-Off Party: 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday, 311 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia, Event features DJ and dancing for 21 and older.
Speakeasy’s Pride Block Party: 3 p.m. Saturday, Adams Street and Fourth Avenue, Olympia. Features music, drag performances and speeches; All ages.
Rainbow Bingo: 6 p.m., Saturday, Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia; $15; 21 and older event features costume contest, 50/50 raffle and a full cash bar.
Pride Parade: Noon-1 p.m. Sunday; from the Capitol Campus north on Capitol Way to Heritage Park, Olympia; Pre-show 11 a.m.-noon in the intersection of Capitol Way and Legion Way. All ages.
Pride Festival: 1-5 p.m. Sunday at Heritage Park, Water Street and Seventh Avenue. All ages.
Pride Wrap-Up Party at Jakes on 4th: 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Sunday at 311 Fourth Ave. E. Features music, dancing and drag performances for 21 and older.
