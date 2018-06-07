Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

Friday
Take a whirl with the Wurlitzer
The folks at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts take great pride in the center’s 1924 Andy Crow Wurlitzer organ. The massive theatrical organ, named for the late organist who restored and reinstalled it, will be in the spotlight Friday at a free concert. Organist Sharon Stearnes of Tacoma will play pop tunes, folk favorites and more on the three-keyboard instrument she affectionately calls “the beast.” The concert is at 7 p.m. at the center, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Details: 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org
Friday
A different kind of music in the park
The Bridge Music Project — which holds songwriting workshops for at-risk youth — is kicking off its fourth annual summer concert series at 7 p.m. Friday. Hosted by Mayor Cheryl Selby, the first concert features Portland hip-hop and funk band Speaker Minds and DJ Nite N Day along with performers who wrote and recorded music with The Bridge. The free concert (and the others in the series, set for June 22, July 13 and 27, and Aug. 10) are held at the Artesian Commons Park, 415 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Details: bridgemusicproject.org
Friday-June 24
All that and a dog, too
Olympia Little Theatre’s “Suite Surrender,” opening Friday, is one of the company’s signature farces, complete with mistaken identities and double entendres. This one also includes a spoiled canine named Mr. Boodles. Set in the 1940s, Michael McKeever’s frothy 2011 comedy follows a feud between two Hollywood divas assigned — horrors! — to the same suite at a luxurious Palm Beach hotel. Performances are at 7:25 p.m. Friday and Saturday plus June 15, 16 and 21-23, and 1:55 p.m. Sunday plus June 17 and 24 at the theater, 925 Miller Ave. NE, Olympia. Tickets are $9-$15. Details: 360-786-9484, olympialittletheater.org
Friday and Saturday
Closing the curtain on Evergreen’s experimental theater
The Experimental Theater at The Evergreen State College is about to close due to budget cuts. “InBetween,” a program of works by student choreographers, is the last performance scheduled in the black box theater. The free performances happen at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The college charges $3 for parking. Details: evergreen.edu/calendar/event/2018-06-09/inbetween
Saturday
Make a run for the shortcake
Strawberry shortcake is the centerpiece of the 82nd annual Strawberry Festival, which also features entertainment, kids activities and vendors. It’s free, though you’ll need money for the whipped cream-laden, strawberry-bedecked scones. The festival — a fundraiser for BK Productions’ upcoming “Mary Poppins” — is from noon to 4 p.m. at South Bay Grange, 3918 Sleater-Kinney Road NE, Olympia. Athletically inclined berry buffs can start the day with the Strawberry Short-K 5K Run/Walk at 9 a.m. ($10-$20 registration fee) and end it at a contra dance from 7 to 10:30 p.m. ($7-$15). More information at bkmusicalproductions.com/strawberry-festival.html
Saturday
Bask in burlesque
Olympia’s Tush Burlesque is welcoming the increasing visibility of the glowing orb in the sky in sexy, sassy, skin-showing style. Promotional material for the troupe’s latest, “Cabaret Derriere: Amour du Soleil,” includes a photo of dancer Nani Poonani dressed in papal-inspired finery. The glitz and glamour get under way at 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday at Octapas Cafe, 414 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Tickets are $20 and $25 and are available at brownpapertickets.com/event/3421945.
Sunday
Showing Pride
Capital City Pride’s 28th annual Pride Festival — which bills itself as the biggest small-town pride festival in the Pacific Northwest — celebrates South Sound’s LGBTQ+ community and welcomes the larger community with entertainment, food, a bounce house for kids and much more. Most of the activities happen from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday in Heritage Park at Water Street and Seventh Avenue in downtown Olympia. Among the featured performers will be Portland’s Caravan of Glam, which was featured on “America’s Got Talent.” The annual parade, a glittery, rainbow-decked affair, makes its way from the Capitol to the park beginning at noon. Both events are free and family friendly. “Whether you come to Pride to celebrate, to be seen, to feel sexy or to be silly, we have space for you,” pride chairwoman Gina Thompson said in a press release. Details: capitalcitypride.net
