The reward for collecting thousands of sock donations? A chance to eat world's hottest pepper

A police officer and two businessmen in York, S.C., collected 3,350 pairs of socks for the "Socks for the Sockless" drive to donate to area shelters. To celebrate reaching their goal, the men ate the Carolina Reaper — the world's hottest pepper.
Tracy Kimball
Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

Celebrities

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

Bourdain achieved celebrity status after the publication in 2000 of his best-selling book "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly." Bourdain went on to achieve widespread fame thanks to his CNN series "Parts Unknown."

Kid beats firefighter on gearing up the fastest

Entertainment

Kid beats firefighter on gearing up the fastest

Young Noah stopped by the Panama City Beach Fire Rescue station in Florida and challenged one of their firefighters to see who could compete the bunker gear challenge – putting on turnout gear – the fastest. The young man won not once, but twice.

How to draw a Minion

Entertainment

How to draw a Minion

Glenn McCoy, an award-winning editorial cartoonist for the Belleville News-Democrat in Illinois and creator of “The Duplex” syndicated comic strip, shows you how to draw a Minion. McCoy did some storyboarding for the 2010 film "Despicable Me."

California farmer builds life-size TIE fighter

Weird

California farmer builds life-size TIE fighter

A life-size, 14-foot-high TIE fighter, as seen in the "Star Wars" movies, is at home on a Ceres almond farm after appearances in the Turlock Christmas parade and Modesto's recent Star Wars Day celebration.