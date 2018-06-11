Hip-hop heavyweights Nicki Minaj, Future coming to Tacoma

Hip-hop icons Nicki Minaj and Future are joining up for a tour that comes to Tacoma this fall.
The “NickiHndrxx” tour kicks off Sept. 21 in Baltimore, Maryland and will stop in more than 50 cities in North America and Europe.
The Tacoma Dome will host them Nov. 10.
Tickets go on sale through LiveNation at 10 a.m. June 15. Presale tickets are available June 12.
Minaj is set to release her fourth studio album, “Queen,” on Aug, 10. Her first album, “The Pinkprint,” was released in 2014 with hit singles “Poke It Out” and “Chun-Li.”
Future’s latest songs are “Future” and “Hndrxx.” He recently co-produced the remake of 1972’s “Superfly,” as well produced and curated the soundtrack.
