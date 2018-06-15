Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

Friday (June 15) & Saturday
Toes will be tapping at Steamboat Stringband Jamboree
This weekend’s Steamboat Stringband Jamboree will be hosted by The Oly Mountain Boys, The Pine Hears and Outdoor Arts and Recreation. Bring your love of guitar, banjo, ukelele and fiddle music and be part of the fun — listening to live music or joining in music workshops. The fun begins at 11 a.m. Friday (June 15) and Saturday at the Prosperity Grange, 3701 Steamboat Island Road, Olympia. Tickets for the weekend are $70 for general admission or $30 for youth 12-17; children under 12 are admitted free. Single-day passes also are available. Go to steamboatstringjam.com for more information.
Saturday & Sunday
Air Show takes to the skies for 20th anniversary
The Olympic Air Show will fly into the Olympia Regional Airport, 7637-A Old Highway 99 SE, this weekend to celebrate its 20th anniversary — and help families celebrate dads for Father’s Day. Sponsored by the Olympic Flight Museum, the show will feature many familiar aerobatic performers and aircraft, including an A6M “Tora’ Zero, P-51D Mustang, and Kaman HH-43 Huskie. Also be sure to check out the Smoke-n-Thurder Jet Car as it roars down the runway. Gates are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $15 online or $20 at the door; kids 6 and younger get in free. To find out more, go to olympicairshow.com
Saturday
A night of good and evil with Masterworks Choral Ensemble
Come out to cheer the heroes and hiss the villains as Masterworks Choral Ensemble performs “Naughty & Nice: Broadway’s Villains and Heroes” at the Washington Center for Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. The show will include music from “Sweeney Todd,” “Wicked,” “Rent,” and “Les Miserable.” The music begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $22 and available online at washingtoncenter.org
Thursday — July 21
Show celebrates the music and career of Bruce Whitney
Harlequin Productions is celebrating Bruce Whitney’s long legacy of Harlequin musical direction with “The Magical Mystery Midsummer Musical’ which features the magic of illusion, singers, dancers and aerial artists. Whitney has composed music and lyrics for more than 30 stage productions. The show opens Thursday and will continue through July 21. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. June 24, July 1, 8 and 15 at the State Theater, 202 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Tickets are $25-$42. The June 27 show is pay what you can. For more information, go to harlequinproductions.org
Friday (June 15) —Sunday
Storyteller Elizabeth Lord brings full-length show ‘Homesick’ to the stage
Elizabeth Lord’s “Homesick” will take you on a journey into Christian summer camp on the shores of Lake Tahoe. A master storyteller, Lord has been professional performing for more than 20 years. Come see her at the Olympia Family Theater, 612 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Tickets are $10-$20 on a sliding scale — no one will be turned away for lack of funds. This show is intended for ages 16 and older. Advance tickets may be purchased at brownpapertickets.com/event/3414287
Sunday
‘Pops’ for Dads with Olympia Chamber Orchestra concert
With a nod to Father’s Day, the Olympia Chamber Orchestra brings its final concert of the season to the Minneart Center for Arts at South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. It will perform Mozart’s Symphony No. 25, Rossini’s Overture to William Tell, Von Suppe’s Overture to Light Cavalry, Strauss’ Overture to Die Fiedermaus, plus a surprise encore. Come out for the 3:30 p.m. concert Sunday. Tickets are $13 at the door or online at olympiachamberorchestra.org
Thursday
Celebrate the longest day of the year at Third Thursday in downtown Olympia
Downtown Olympia will come alive with the Olympia Downtown Alliance’s Third Thursday community celebration with the theme Solstice in the City. The block party will be on Jefferson Street between Fourth and Fifth. There will be bubbles, music, sidewalk chalk, gelato and more family-friendly activities. Try your hand at the online game to win prizes. The fun lasts all day — from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. — and is free. Go to downtownolympia.org/learnmore
