Furry thief shoplifts from Disney's Magic Kingdom

Two women caught a squirrel on camera shoplifting peanut M&Ms from the Magic Kingdom in Florida.
Jessica Dornfried and Brianna Bradshaw via Facebook Aggregated by Kelsey Grey
Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

Celebrities

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

Bourdain achieved celebrity status after the publication in 2000 of his best-selling book "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly." Bourdain went on to achieve widespread fame thanks to his CNN series "Parts Unknown."

Kid beats firefighter on gearing up the fastest

Entertainment

Kid beats firefighter on gearing up the fastest

Young Noah stopped by the Panama City Beach Fire Rescue station in Florida and challenged one of their firefighters to see who could compete the bunker gear challenge – putting on turnout gear – the fastest. The young man won not once, but twice.

How to draw a Minion

Entertainment

How to draw a Minion

Glenn McCoy, an award-winning editorial cartoonist for the Belleville News-Democrat in Illinois and creator of “The Duplex” syndicated comic strip, shows you how to draw a Minion. McCoy did some storyboarding for the 2010 film "Despicable Me."